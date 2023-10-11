13 Sauces That Pair Well With Tuna

You get home from a long work day, walk into your kitchen, and realize that tonight's dinner is what you least expected: tuna. Despite representing nearly ⅓ of the fish and seafood consumed in the United States, according to the National Fisheries Institute, tuna in any form, from canned or pouched to grilled or raw and served up sushi-style, continues to receive a resounding "meh." So what can you do to make tuna something to look forward to eating? You need to add a saucy sidekick to take it to the next level.

Before you peruse the grocery store shelves for something pre-made, consider the fact that you can make something unique to go with your tuna in any form, and whip up your own at home. As far as fish goes, tuna falls on the medium part of the flavor scale, unlike the stronger salmon or mackerel, meaning you have a blank slate with which to flavor to your heart's content. With that in mind, don't be afraid to get creative with your tuna preparations. No matter what you conjure up, there's a sauce to go with it.