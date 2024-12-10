South Indian Tilapia Masala Recipe

With a creamy sauce of tomatoes and coconut milk, this South Indian–inspired tilapia masala bursts with sweet flavors and warm, earthy aromas. Perfect for weeknight dinners or special feasts, it combines the delicate taste of tilapia — one of those fish you really should be cooking from frozen — with a bold, spice-infused South Indian curry sauce.

Advertisement

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key to this dish starts, as most South Asian dishes do, with toasting whole spices and curry leaves. This helps extract the maximum flavor and aroma that is hidden in the spices before we add more ingredients — namely, onions, garlic, and ginger — to develop layers of flavor.

A short cooking of the tomatoes helps concentrate their flavors, making them jammy and saucy rather than watery. Add to this a hefty dose of coconut milk, and you've got yourself a creamy, layered, and aromatic sauce that does the pan-fried fish justice.