Blackened Halibut With Mango-Avocado Relish Recipe

For a dish that will transport you to some of the fabled tables of New Orleans, look no further than this blackened halibut with mango-avocado relish. This dish adopts the blackening technique, which involves coating a fish in a mixture of spices and then cooking it in butter on a very hot skillet. This technique has roots in Cajun cuisine, though it has gained popularity across various culinary styles for the bold flavor it imparts when the milk solids interact with the spices over extreme heat.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the resulting dish is a celebration of contrasts, where the fiery crust of the halibut provides a counterpoint to the cool and creamy mango-avocado relish. Though this dish has some heat, you can temper it by using less jalapeño peppers in the salsa or omitting the cayenne from the fish coating. Consider serving the fish alongside French-inspired potatoes or simple roasted asparagus. It's a meal that promises to deliver a burst of flavor in each bite, perfect for those seeking a taste of Southern charm with a twist.