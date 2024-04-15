The Spicy Upgrade You Need To Make With Tartar Sauce

A plate of fish and chips or fried oysters are commonly paired with a ramekin filled with tartar sauce — but the condiment is far from an afterthought. It's creamy and tangy in its purest form, but it is also fairly mild. So, for seafood lovers who also appreciate a dose of heat in each bite of their food, tartar sauce could benefit from a spicy boost. To make it happen, a generous dash of your favorite hot sauce is the only extra ingredient you'll need.

There are many interesting facts about tartar sauce like how some versions contain more ingredients than you might realize. The most basic recipe for tartar sauce might have mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish, and lemon juice, while elevated takes add capers or Worcestershire sauce. That means hot sauce can really stand out and easily add spiciness. You can add a few teaspoons of hot sauce to any brand of store-bought tartar sauce, or mix it into a homemade version like Tasting Table's simple tartar sauce recipe that uses dried dill as well as chopped dill pickles.