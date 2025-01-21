15 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Fish Sticks
You'll never catch us saying no to a convenience meal, which is why we are so fond of store-bought fish sticks. They're straightforward to cook, and you don't have to mess around with fish fillets, dredging, frying — or, worst of all, forgetting about the fresh fish in your fridge until you ultimately smell that rank order wafting from the fridge. Whether you purchased a big bulk bag of the sticks and are trying to come up with fresh concepts to use them, we have loads of techniques and ways to upgrade store-bought fish sticks.
You'll never associate this as a kids-only meal again. We have recommendations to upgrade the flavor, plating, meal pairings, and more. It's not just something to cook when you have nothing else to pick from, and we think you'll find that these creations are worthy of preparing for guests and company. Most of these enhancements are pretty simple to achieve; you don't have to worry about taking hours to get dinner on the table. We have an upgrade for everyone's taste, whether you want something ultra-flavorful or you're seeking ways to eat fish sticks besides just plopping them on a plate.
Sprinkle on the spices
Adding spices is one of the more obvious and easy-to-achieve upgrades for fish sticks. You can pick from whatever spices or blends you have in your arsenal to make frozen fish sticks taste homemade. Options like paprika, chili powder, or cayenne pepper can make a big difference in flavor and the coloring of the sticks, offering a slight red-speckled look. You could opt for seasoned salt, cumin, or blends like taco seasoning. Before you cook the fish sticks according to packaging directions, coat them with spices like you would meat or other veggies.
Sprinkle the spices over the top, making sure to get all sides of the sticks. You don't want one side laden with the seasoning while the rest tastes bland. This tip is beginner-friendly and flexible based on the spices you have at home. A little seasoning goes a long way to bringing more flavor to the table, so don't overdo it. Pair your seasoned and cooked fish sticks with your favorite sides, and you're ready to enjoy this tasty meal.
Bake them into a casserole
When looking for flexibility, you might want to think about transforming basic fish sticks into a unique casserole. Since you're baking, it makes sense to mix them with other ingredients to create a hearty meal. There are plenty of ways to approach this due to the versatility of the dish. If you need help, we have tips you need when making casseroles. One of the big ones is to cook the casserole in the right baking dish to ensure proper heat distribution. You also don't want to overstuff it in a small baking dish and not have the sticks cook evenly.
Another tip is to account for crispiness, and this is where the fish sticks can make a satisfying addition. Layer the sticks over your casserole and cook uncovered. This gives them a beautiful golden color and a fantastic crunch as you bite into it. The sticks work nicely with ingredients such as cheese, condensed soups, and hash browns or tater tots. Casseroles can take the flavor of your fish sticks to the next level.
Give fish sticks a flavor boost with Parmesan
Parmesan cheese is a simple way to upgrade the flavor of loads of dishes, and fish sticks are among them. If you're bougie, feel free to use fresh Parmesan. But since we're working with store-bought fish sticks, you can easily elevate it with the nutty notes of pre-grated Parmesan that you get in the little plastic containers. We like to add Parmesan at the end. Simply take the fish sticks out of the oven after they're fully cooked, and sprinkle the Parmesan over the fish sticks while still on the baking tray. Lightly mix them to evenly distribute the cheese.
The main reason for sprinkling them after is to avoid any burning and to prevent as much cheese from falling out as possible. Because we're not making fish sticks from scratch, dredging them, or making a Parmesan bread crumb, they're not going to adhere as much to the pre-made fish stick. You could opt to add the Parmesan on top after plating. Try the Parmesan sticks with marinara sauce for a flavorful combination.
Include them in your fish tacos
Move over beer-battered fish tacos, and try fish sticks as your seafood component. This store-bought option is a simple and effective way to create a filling meal. It can quickly transform fish sticks from a humble snack to a delightful main course. Our tip is to pick the tortilla based on the size of your fish sticks. Smaller, thinner sticks can work with street taco tortillas for a tasty ratio that's just right — not too much tortilla or too much fish. For larger or jumbo sticks, opt for a standard-size corn tortilla.
Cook your fish sticks as directed, making sure they get a crispy exterior. Place one or two fish sticks into the tortilla and top with your preferred accompaniments. Frozen fish sticks are the key to easy weeknight fish tacos because they have minimal prep time but will still impress the whole family. Top with chopped onion, cilantro, sliced radish, avocado, or shredded cabbage. And don't forget the freshly squeezed lime — lots of it. Pair this dish with rice, beans, or esquites (Mexican street-style corn salad).
Enjoy them with baked beans
There's nothing quite like baked beans. We love the rich sweetness of the legumes because they can easily add dimension to your dish. The pairing of beans and fish is the ideal sweet and savory combination when upgrading the store-bought food. It can be as easy as opening a can of baked beans, but you could make slow cooker baked beans from scratch if you prefer. But for the most straightforward dinner, use store-bought beans and fish.
You can get dinner out in a jiffy, well, as long as the fish sticks take to cook. If you let the fish sticks get nice and crisp, they make the perfect vehicle to dip into the beans for a satisfying combination of textures. You'll get a bite of the melt-in-your-mouth smoky, sweet beans and crunchy fish. Serve with a side of fries, or turn the fish 'n' beans into a sandwich. Toast two pieces of white bread, top one with the two ingredients, and finish with the last piece of bread. Don't knock it until you try it.
Air fry the sticks for the ultimate crispy texture
Air fryers are among the top kitchen cooking appliances, along with a microwave, oven, and stove, but fryers allow for a tasty and less hands-on cooking experience. If you fry the fish sticks on the stove, you have to constantly monitor and move them. If you microwave the sticks, they'll just end up soggy. So, the air fryer can rival the results from deep frying but allows you to omit the excess oil. It's a win-win and doesn't take up too much space on the counter.
One of the top tips you need when cooking with an air fryer is to allow wiggle room for the fish sticks. Don't overcrowd or stack them on top of each other, or else you will compromise the results — getting unevenly cooked or floppy sticks is no bueno. When used correctly, the air fryer can deeply enhance the texture and cooking experience, making fish sticks an approachable and equally delicious weeknight dinner.
Turn the fish sticks into po' boys
Swap out your shrimp po boy sandwich for a fish stick version. It is an incredible way to transform store-bought fish sticks into a restaurant-quality dish filled with captivating flavors and textures. If you're tired of your standard peanut butter and jelly or deli meat sandwich, then this tip is for you. Bake or air fry the fish sticks so they get maximum crispness.
Then, you'll want to cut them into smaller pieces that can mimic the size of the shrimp. This will depend on the size of your fish stick; you can customize this once they're cooked, but don't chop them too small, or else they'll constantly fall out of your sandwich.
This po boy has dynamic flavors with seasonings such as zingy cayenne pepper, spicy and tangy Dijon mustard, creamy mayonnaise, and more. Once you turn the fish sticks into po' boys, you'll never turn back. It's a fresh way to use the seafood in a way you might not have foreseen. Serve a side salad or a hefty serving of potato chips for an extraordinary meal.
Coat them in hot honey
What can't hot honey do? It's used to transform plenty of dishes from fried chicken and waffles to eggs, so it only makes sense to use it with fish-based food, too. You can purchase store-bought hot honey or craft your own at home, which is especially helpful if you want more control over the spice. Drizzle the hot honey over the still-warm fish sticks and gently toss them to coat them evenly. This is one of the simpler upgrades because it doesn't need many preparation steps or prep work.
The honey improves the texture by giving it a tacky consistency and also offers its hot and sweet taste. Just make sure to eat and serve these right away because the honey can soften the breading if you let it sit around too long, which isn't the result we're going for. Serve with a side of potato wedges for a fun take on fish and chips. The honeyed sticks can be served as a snack, appetizer, or part of a meal.
Mix them into fried rice for more flavor and texture
The great thing about fried rice is its flexibility. You can use any protein or add-ins that you'd like. Rather than shrimp fried rice, consider using fish sticks for a different seafood-based dish. Start by baking your fish sticks; once they're finished, cut them into bite-sized but not tiny pieces. We want to eat this with a fork and cut the enormous chunks with a knife. But you want them large enough to maintain their crunchy integrity. Mix the fish into fried rice for a delicious flavor and added crunchy texture — a welcoming blend of crisp breading and the soft interior with the fish.
Although there are some veggies in the fried rice (like peas, carrots, and corn), you can bring more dimension and nutrients by pairing the dish with vegetable stir fry. This makes an enhanced meal when you're trying to use leftovers because fried rice is usually made with day-old rice. Convenient meals don't have to lack flavor. Fried rice is a comforting way to finish up that box of fish sticks in the back of your freezer without compromising on taste and nutrients.
Try the fish sticks with some form of lemon
Let's go back to basics by pairing the fish sticks with lemon, but while we're here, let's take it up a notch. Lemon brings a tangy, bright, citrusy component that cuts through the richness of the fish and its breading. How can you use lemon besides freshly squeezed lemon juice? After all, we're talking about ways to upgrade fish sticks, and we have several methods you can use to approach this.
The easiest technique is to add lemon zest as well as the juice. The zest has natural oils that present a piquant, fragrant note to the seafood that you can apply directly onto the cooked fish, which goes beyond juice alone. For something that also adds texture, try making a lemon sauce. It can be creamy since it has ingredients like mayonnaise and Greek yogurt. It's also an excellent alternative to tartar sauce. You could go for an easy 3-ingredient sauce made from capers, lemon, and butter — a trio you'll see in many seafood dishes, so it's a grand choice for fish sticks.
Eat it with ramen
Consider pairing instant ramen with store-bought fresh fish sticks for the ultimate fusion of quick meal essentials. The ramen can deliver a soft texture and ultra-savory flavor to your otherwise plain fish sticks. This upgrade allows you to experiment with different flavors of the noodle dish, whether you want something spicy or prefer to tap into umami flavors like soy sauce. There are so many ramen flavors to pick from, so you can choose purely based on your mood. The fish sticks can work with any of them.
You could include fish sticks alongside other toppings, such as cheese, hard-boiled egg, cilantro, or julienned carrots, for added nutrients and color. Cook the fish sticks and ramen, and then serve them on the side, adding one at a time to the ramen bowl. If you place all your desired fish sticks in the bowl, they will become a mess by the time you finish eating. This fish stick hack is an easy way to bring a punch and flavor when you want a speedy dinner.
Transform them into a fun fish stick slider
Indulge on a fish sandwich without going to a fast food restaurant. You can make your creation with fish sticks, slider buns, and coleslaw. For the most efficiency, prepare the coleslaw as the fish sticks bake to make it an achievable weeknight dinner. Sliders fit in the palm of your hand and make a crowd-pleasing way to serve fish sticks in a new, upgraded format. They're easy to assemble if you want to make a batch for the family, but you could also leave all the components on the side so people can craft unique concoctions.
Use slider buns or try hamburger or pretzel buns. Put out condiments to dress the slider, whether you want traditional ketchup or something like aioli. No matter what you pair with it, the fish sticks are still the star of the slider. Cook the fish sticks according to the package directions, and assemble your sliders. You may have to cut the fish sticks in half depending on how big they are in relation to the bun. These are fun for parties, snacks, and family meals.
Skip the standard ketchup or tartar sauce and try a different condiment
Condiments can quickly change a bland food into something exciting. Rather than selecting the standard ketchup or tartar sauce to accompany the fish sticks, why not try something different for a simple enhancement? If you're over ketchup, try a spicy jalapeño version. You can locate it at the store or DIY it at home. It still has a vinegar and tomato base, but it's jazzed up to make store-bought fish taste anything but basic. Marinara sauce is another tomato-based sauce that leans more into the herbal notes with additions like fresh basil and gets into each nook and cranny of the fish stick's breading.
Dive into the sweet and tangy taste of honey mustard. We dunk just about anything in this dip, so you could also use it to enrich a side of veggies like grilled asparagus. Whether you want heat, creaminess, acidity, or another profile, pick the condiment based on the flavors you'd like to integrate with the fish sticks. There are plenty of condiments that work well with store-bought fish sticks, so you'll never have to worry about the lack of choice.
Dunk the sticks in mashed potatoes
Fish and chips are an iconic combination, so we recommend a close alternative that can advance this traditional meal. Mashed potatoes are the way to go, and you can add a lot of flavor to them. We love milk and butter as much as the rest of the world, but why stop there? You should test out including Worcestershire sauce for a flavorful addition to make mashed potatoes. This choice brings a whirlwind of flavor – umami, sweet, tangy — thanks to its ingredients of anchovies, tamarind, molasses, vinegar, and more.
Mashed potatoes make an easy-to-execute upgrade due to its rich flavor and smooth texture, which presents a delightful complement to the crispy exterior of the fish sticks. Scoop a heap of mashed potatoes into your plate, and arrange the fish sticks on top. Serve with a side of vegetables or a salad, and you will have a heartwarming meal at your fingertips.
Boost the flavor with garlic and herbs
While there are garlic and herb fish sticks that you could purchase from a store, you might be looking to upgrade your plain frozen ones without making another grocery run. Get a similar flavor profile by enhancing the seafood with savory and aromatic notes from garlic and herbs. It's helpful that there are a lot of herbs you can choose from so you can customize the fish sticks based on what you have in your pantry or the fresh varieties in your fridge. The latter offers additional color, aroma, and vibrancy.
Sprinkle a light amount of garlic powder onto the fish sticks and bake. Then wash, chop, and sprinkle fresh parsley once you plate the baked fish sticks. For a different method, consider freshly chopped garlic and herbs in a butter sauce for dunking fish sticks into. Make one with fresh garlic, parsley, thyme, and basil for a scrumptious sauce with flecks of green. The herbs and garlic can be a straightforward way to add a sophisticated appearance and flavor to store-bought sticks.