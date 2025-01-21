15 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Fish Sticks

You'll never catch us saying no to a convenience meal, which is why we are so fond of store-bought fish sticks. They're straightforward to cook, and you don't have to mess around with fish fillets, dredging, frying — or, worst of all, forgetting about the fresh fish in your fridge until you ultimately smell that rank order wafting from the fridge. Whether you purchased a big bulk bag of the sticks and are trying to come up with fresh concepts to use them, we have loads of techniques and ways to upgrade store-bought fish sticks.

You'll never associate this as a kids-only meal again. We have recommendations to upgrade the flavor, plating, meal pairings, and more. It's not just something to cook when you have nothing else to pick from, and we think you'll find that these creations are worthy of preparing for guests and company. Most of these enhancements are pretty simple to achieve; you don't have to worry about taking hours to get dinner on the table. We have an upgrade for everyone's taste, whether you want something ultra-flavorful or you're seeking ways to eat fish sticks besides just plopping them on a plate.