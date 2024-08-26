The Simple Step That Makes Frozen Fish Sticks Taste Homemade

Back in the day, a marketing campaign helped fish sticks become a staple in American kitchens, so there's a good reason why the frozen food was likely part of many dinners during your childhood. Frozen fish sticks are nostalgic and simple to unbox, toss on a baking sheet, and cook according to the package for a quick meal. But like most frozen foods, it only requires a couple of steps to turn the processed food into an adult-worthy dinner.

All it takes is to coat the fish sticks with oil and seasonings before they go into the oven. You can use cooking spray to coat the fish sticks or a basting brush with your go-to cooking oil. The addition of the oil will ensure the breading on the fish sticks gets crispy and helps the spices cling on, too. Most brands of fish sticks taste fine, especially dunked in ketchup like many of us did as kids, but the spices in your cabinet will enhance the flavor. To make it easier, combine the oil with the spices and brush the mixture on the fish sticks or shake them in a plastic bag.