The Simple Step That Makes Frozen Fish Sticks Taste Homemade
Back in the day, a marketing campaign helped fish sticks become a staple in American kitchens, so there's a good reason why the frozen food was likely part of many dinners during your childhood. Frozen fish sticks are nostalgic and simple to unbox, toss on a baking sheet, and cook according to the package for a quick meal. But like most frozen foods, it only requires a couple of steps to turn the processed food into an adult-worthy dinner.
All it takes is to coat the fish sticks with oil and seasonings before they go into the oven. You can use cooking spray to coat the fish sticks or a basting brush with your go-to cooking oil. The addition of the oil will ensure the breading on the fish sticks gets crispy and helps the spices cling on, too. Most brands of fish sticks taste fine, especially dunked in ketchup like many of us did as kids, but the spices in your cabinet will enhance the flavor. To make it easier, combine the oil with the spices and brush the mixture on the fish sticks or shake them in a plastic bag.
Add flavor to frozen fish sticks with various spices
Old Bay seasoning always belongs on any type of seafood, including fish sticks, so grab your jar or make our homemade Old Bay seasoning recipe to add layers of spicy and savory flavor. If that seasoning blend doesn't sound appealing, use traditional options like garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, ground cumin, or seasoned salt. Kick up the meal with some heat by adding a dash of cayenne pepper, red chili flakes, or chili powder. For a Mexican-inspired meal, add fajita seasoning, taco seasoning, or Tajín to the fish sticks. And if you feel fancy, elevate the frozen food with a finishing touch of truffle salt or truffle oil.
After the fish sticks are ready to eat, consider a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a touch of fresh acidity to highlight the spices. For serving, frozen fish sticks make for effortless weeknight tacos, especially if you use those Mexican-inspired suggestions above with guacamole or a garnish of fresh cilantro. Or, pay homage to a childhood-favorite meal and serve the upgraded fish sticks with simple mac and cheese. You could even throw them on top of a salad for an easy lunch.