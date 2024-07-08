Frozen Fish Sticks Are The Secret To Easy Weeknight Tacos

Using a shortcut is a fantastic way to turn making dinner into a quick, easy affair. Not only is there no shame in using store-bought products to simplify your cooking process, but the results can often turn out just as delicious as if you whipped up everything from scratch. And on most weeknights, we'll take all the shortcuts we can get to spend less time in the kitchen without sacrificing the tastiness of our dinner. Enter tacos made with frozen fish sticks.

This may sound a little elementary at first, but there are plenty of good reasons to try it out instead of making your own crispy salmon or cod. These sticks are basically just breaded fish, which is what you'd be throwing in your tacos anyway. But you can skip all the steps of buying and slicing fresh fish, wrangling together a breadcrumb mixture, going through the motions of dipping your seafood and coating it, and heating up the stove to pan-fry it. Instead, all you have to do is throw your frozen fish sticks in the air fryer (or oven) for a few minutes, which will leave you more time to focus on creating all sorts of tasty toppings. Plus, if you have extra fish sticks, you can keep them in the freezer instead of wasting them.