The Secret Sauce For Mashed Potatoes With More Flavor

Creamy and thick with a mild taste, mashed potatoes provide the perfect vehicle to add in all kinds of ingredients. If they're made right, the dish is delicious on its own, but it never hurts to add a boost of flavor with something special. To elevate your mashed potatoes, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce.

Potatoes are starchy and earthy, often requiring salt, pepper, and butter to make them palatable. However, you don't need to stop there. The refined taste allows it to mesh with bolder flavors, particularly Worcestershire sauce. The condiment expertly blends sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, a result that stems from anchovies, tamarind, molasses, garlic, and onion that make up the vinegar-based sauce. The ingredients deliver a rich, pungent kick to mashed potatoes that makes them more enjoyable. We already love adding miso to mashed potatoes for a delectable umaminess, but Worcestershire sauce goes beyond that.

The condiment boosts the meaty, mouth-watering taste of shepherd's pie, a dish featuring creamy spuds, and it can do the same to classic mashed potatoes. A dash of Worcestershire sauce infuses the hearty dish with a deeply savory flavor and a hint of zestiness. After boiling and draining the potatoes, mash them and fold in the sauce along with butter, salt, and pepper. Start with a teaspoon and give it a taste before adding more if you'd like.

