16 Fresh Ingredients To Add To Your Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna rolls are a delicious blend of creamy and spicy. The beauty of this dish lies in the quality and minimal ingredients; it's often a combination of sushi-grade tuna, sushi rice, nori, and spicy mayo, although there are variations, such as the use of canned tuna for home cooks. If you're exploring how to make spicy tuna rolls at home, whether you're a beginner or experienced, you may want to experiment with new ingredients. We have some ideas on fresh ingredients to add to your roll for dimension in terms of color, texture, and taste.
Whether you want to add a burst of sweetness or create a balance in texture, there is an option for you. Since we're utilizing fresh products, most of these ingredients are easy to locate and straightforward to work with. We will cover why the element makes a scrumptious addition to spicy tuna rolls, what it brings, and how to incorporate it. You may even find that a few of the options work well together, which we will include as well. Grab your rolling mat, and let's get into these refreshing options to add excitement to your sushi.
Cucumber
Cucumbers are a top choice to add to spicy tuna rolls because they have a mild flavor. These green goodies bring a refreshing taste and a slight crunch to the otherwise soft pieces of tuna and rice. It's light enough that it doesn't overpower the tuna, but it still makes its presence known. Depending on the type of cucumber and how tough the skin is, it may help to peel it, but this boils down to personal preference.
Julienne cut the cucumber so they fit nicely with the other ingredients; you don't want large chunks that fall out or break the nori. Since the cucumbers help balance creamy flavors, they also pair well with rich avocado to create a green-centric filling. For more cucumber goodness, you can chop the cuke into small pieces to add as a spicy tuna topper for added crunch and color. If you're feeling adventurous and want to revitalize the spicy tuna roll entirely, use mini cucumbers as a base instead of rice and seaweed.
Carrot
Give spicy tuna rolls a crisp feature with carrots. The bright vegetable adds a lightness to the sushi, especially if you find heaviness in the spicy mayo. The carrots are subtly sweet but not sugary, so it's a tasty contrast to the rest of the roll's elements. Pair the orange vegetable with other fresh ingredients, such as cucumber and jalapeño. Carrots are easy to locate, and you don't have to use a lot to get great results in the sushi.
Since sushi can be eaten in one bite, it's important to cut the carrots into thin pieces or ribbons, but you can julienne them, too; large pieces or inconsistent sizes will be difficult to chew through. You want the carrots to work in harmony with the tuna and rice, not to be the principal ingredient. Wash and peel the carrots to prepare them for the rolls. The veggie's skin can sometimes be tough in comparison to the watery snap of the inner carrot.
Avocado
Avocado is a treasured addition to spicy tuna rolls. You'll find the rich green fruit in many recipes for good reason. It complements the creaminess of mayo while adding a mild flavor to level the heat. Pick a ripe but firm avocado, as you don't want to bring a mushy texture to the rolls. Although it's safe to eat brown avocado, you should take out any discolored spots if you want a more aesthetically pleasing dish. Avocados begin to brown once their insides hit the air, so you should eat them right away.
You could dip the pieces in lemon or lime juice to slow the browning, but this will give it a tart taste and zesty brightness. Slice the avocado lengthwise into thin strips, then trim it to fit in the roll. You may pair the creamy green fruit with cucumbers or carrots to give the meal a crunchy contrast or use freshly chopped cilantro to bring a citrusy, peppery punch.
Red onion
Although raw red onion isn't to everyone's liking, it can introduce a sharp flavor and crisp consistency to spicy tuna rolls. Red onion is surprisingly multi-dimensional with a bitter, tangy, and even slightly sweet taste. It also lends its beautiful purple color to the dish, matching the hues of the raw tuna and spicy mayo. Red onion is easy to find and makes a tasty fresh ingredient to include when you want to bring an interesting flair to spicy tuna rolls.
You can cut the red onions into thin strips or dice them for smaller, more even bites. They have a potent taste that can quickly overwhelm the roll, so it's better to apply them with a light touch. We still want the tuna's mild taste to come through. Sliced avocado can offer a scrumptious creamy variation that can balance any harshness in the onion while also bringing a bit of intrigue to each bite.
Microgreens
Microgreens may be small, but they contain a lot of flavor. The little shoots bring a fresh taste that's slightly peppery, but this will ultimately range based on the type of microgreens. Mustard microgreens can be mildly spicy, while basil greens may be lemony, but there are plenty of options out there. They're essentially baby plants and contain a lot of nutrients, like iron, zinc, and copper, to make them a multi-faceted fresh addition to your next roll.
Think of them in a similar way you'd think of other herbs; they're light, delicate, and bright. They're not the main ingredient, but they can be a fantastic touch. Add a couple of pieces of the greens with the rest of the spicy tuna ingredients before rolling it up. Don't underestimate the power of microgreens when it comes to plating, too. They can make a whimsical garnish for the spicy tuna rolls to bring a vibrant hue. Lightly press them onto the roll so they don't fall off. This addition is easy to chew and won't overpower the other flavors.
Mango
Make your next spicy tuna roll an eye-catching, memorable delight with a mango addition. This may seem unconventional, but it's the perfect blend of flavors — there's the fruit's natural sweetness, the kick from the chilis in spicy mayo, the decadence of mayonnaise, and that buttery taste of the sushi-grade tuna. This pairing is ideal for those who love combining interesting, unexpected flavors. Cube the mango to place in the sushi with the other ingredients before rolling it up. The mango's texture is similar to the tuna, soft yet firm. Both can hold their ground while complementing each other.
This sweet and juicy fruit works well with avocados, especially if you cut them in similar shapes and sizes, so the soft, creamy avocado can balance with the smooth, refreshing mango. You can cube them to place inside the roll or slice them thinly and press them on top of the roll for a beautiful and vibrant garnish.
Fresh ginger
You are probably familiar with eating pickled ginger with sushi (along with wasabi), but you may want to switch tracks and try the fresh version. While pickled ginger tends to be quite sweet and served in thin slices, the fresh version is potent and spicy and works best as tiny fragments. That said, don't use any old ginger you have lying around. The top tip for picking out fresh ginger lies in its skin: It should be firm with delicate skin. If the skin is too hard, this makes it difficult to work with.
If a recipe calls for powdered ginger, you can use the fresh version in small quantities to ramp up the flavor. First, peel the ginger, and then it's time to cut it. You may want to use a garlic press, but you could mince or grate the ginger to get it into even, fine pieces. Avoid using large pieces, as this rhizome can be quite chewy. Using ginger as a fresh ingredient brings a potent, aromatic component to enhance your spicy tuna rolls without changing the texture.
Asparagus
Bring a crunchy vegetable component to your sushi with asparagus. This fresh ingredient has a bright color and a crisp texture to offset the general softness of the dish. Its mild, earthy taste can complement the profile of the tuna roll, and since it's relatively light, you won't feel bogged down by its subtle flavor. Rather than adding the raw veggie into the roll, it helps if you blanch or grill the asparagus so it's more flexible and not as tough.
Blanching for three or four minutes and then placing in an ice bath can also brighten the color of the stalk if you want a more vibrant meal. On the other hand, grilling can incorporate a light, smoky taste for a deeper flavor. Blanching and grilling have different benefits based on whether you want to focus on texture and appearance or texture and taste, respectively. Pair the green veggie with shallot for a flavorful addition to spicy tuna rolls.
Cilantro
Cilantro can be a polarizing herb because it tastes like soap to some people. This is due to a genetic trait affecting one's olfactory senses. So, if you're in the camp of not enjoying the herb, don't worry much about it because there's not much you can change about your genes. However, if you like the taste, then you should add it to spicy tuna rolls for a fresh and citrusy jolt. Aside from the pop of flavor, its lively green hue creates a colorful focal point for the dish.
The herb is easy to chew, so you only need to do a coarse chop before incorporating it into the spicy tuna ingredients; it helps if you add the herb directly into the mixture so you get a cohesive bite without any pieces falling out. Cilantro also works harmoniously with avocado, scallions, or cucumbers for a green-on-green filling. You can also use the herb as a garnish, placing a leaf onto each roll to stick to the rice.
Scallion
There are many creative uses for scallions because they're versatile and easy to work with. Chopped scallions can give sushi an oniony flavor and a pleasant green color. They pack a fragrant and tasty punch, but they're not as pungent as other types of onions. Scallions are easy to purchase and pretty affordable — you can get several in a bunch, and you don't have to use much to get the desired results. Just check to see if your scallion is fresh with green tops and a white bottom portion. Cut off any brown or wilted bits. If it's slimy, avoid it altogether.
Chop them into fine pieces so you can get uniform pieces. Whether you add them inside the roll or use them as a garnish, it'll be a seamless integration because they don't change the texture much. It's more about adding a hint of flavor and color to your dish. Pair it with chopped cilantro for an ultra-fragrant combination. Try this fresh ingredient to bring visual appeal to your dish with ease.
Negi
Negi, also known as a Japanese long green onion, have hollow green tops and a white stem. They're technically in the same category as green onions, scallions, and spring onions, which is apparent in both looks and taste. However, they have a more delicate flavor compared to some other onions because it's sharp but also slightly sweet. This flavor profile makes negi a delight for tuna rolls. You may be able to find the ingredient in an international grocery store or an Asian market.
To apply them in a spicy tuna roll, wash and trim the ends and then chop them into small pieces to place on top of the sushi. Negi is often used as a garnish, thanks to its bright color, but you can mix it into the tuna blend as well. Since it has some citrus notes, it pairs well with yuzu or Meyer lemon. It is a superb component when you want to incorporate something more traditional in Japanese cuisine.
Green papaya
Green papaya is an innovative and delectable fresh addition to your roll. It has a mild flavor and firm texture, whereas its orange counterpart is creamy, soft, and sweet. It's similar to cucumber because of its crispness, but it's not as watery. Green papaya is firm but not rock-hard, so it gives you a complementary refreshing taste to the soft bite of tuna and rice. Because of the texture, it helps to slice it into thin pieces or julienne them rather than using diced or larger bits.
This makes for a more effortless bite, so you don't have to gnaw on a stout segment. The fruit is ideal for those who want to bring balance to the rolls without changing the overall flavor profile. However, if you want to ramp up the taste, the papaya's crunch and gentle taste can work nicely with the crisp heat of a chili, like jalapeño or serrano. The green fruit brings a distinctive texture to spicy tuna rolls that is not too bold or bulky, so we highly recommend giving it a try.
Fresh lime juice
Fresh lime juice can be a game-changing choice when you want to liven up spicy tuna rolls. It's widely available, quite affordable to purchase, and brings a zesty freshness to anything it touches. You should consider lime juice as one of the top fresh ingredients to add to your spicy tuna roll when you don't want to impact the texture in the same way a non-juiced ingredient would. If you've ever used fresh lime and felt unfulfilled with the amount of liquid retrieved, you should try the lime-cutting hack that ensures you get all the juice.
Chop the little green fruit slightly off-center and then cut the larger piece in half, leaving you with three uneven pieces. Squeeze and pour the liquid into the sriracha mayo and mix thoroughly for a burst of tangy brightness. You can include other fresh components such as jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, or microgreens when you want to include other flavors in the meal.
Jalapeño
Amplify the spiciness of your meal with raw jalapeño — an affordable and versatile fresh option. The ingredient brings heat and a striking green color to the dish. You can dice them for a more evenly dispersed bite or julienne them if you plan to add other veggies with a similar cut. Since they're smaller, it'll be less noticeable texture-wise but can still bring its spice level. Remove the seeds so you don't end up chewing on them, but remember to keep the white pith or membrane, as that's the part that contains the most heat.
The green chili also works well with cream cheese for an extra creamy, spicy tuna and sliced carrots for a slightly sweet, crisp addition. While this fiery addition isn't the hottest chili on the Scoville scale, it brings an approachable heat to an already zesty dish. You can adjust the quantity of the chili based on how much spice you want to incorporate. Top each tuna roll with a sliced jalapeño for added color and a firm, snappy bite.
Lettuce
When you want an easy addition to spicy tuna rolls, you should utilize that head of lettuce sitting in your fridge. This leafy green may be simple, but it makes an impact by offering a light and refreshing textural aspect to the dish. Spicy tuna rolls can feel dense with mayo and rice, so the lettuce brings crispness while still acting as a complement to the range of flavors.
Pick a fresh green, snappy, tender lettuce. You want it to have a crunch to offer texture to each roll. Avoid old, wilted, or brown lettuce, as this doesn't provide as much of an impact. We're seeking color and texture for this fresh addition. Cut the lettuce into strips so they're easier to bite through but not small enough to fall out. Pair the lettuce with julienned carrots for added crunch or green onion for a more intense flavor. There are different types of lettuce to choose from, so you may use what you have at home or based on what nuanced flavors you want the dish to have.
Bell pepper
Bell pepper can positively influence your rolls by bringing captivating colors as well as a refreshing snap to each bite. Remove the seeds and cut the veggie into thin, uniform strips, arrange them in the spicy tuna roll, then cut the roll as usual. This will give you thin pieces with a satisfying crunch. Now, if you're wondering what color to include in your sushi, this is truly a personal preference based on the taste you want to incorporate into the dish.
The difference between red, yellow, and green bell peppers boils down to the variety. Red, orange, and yellow types taste pretty similar, with a slight sweetness, while green ones taste slightly bitter or grassy in comparison. Try using green bell pepper and jalapeño together for similar texture and crispness with a milder taste. Red bell peppers taste good when used in conjunction with the rich creaminess of an avocado — plus, they make a cool color combo.