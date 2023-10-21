Don't Underestimate The Power Of Microgreens When It Comes To Plating

From pea shoots to sunflower microgreens, containers of small-leafed vegetables and vibrant herbs come packed with not only nutritional benefits but also aesthetic appeal. Though these tiny versions of greenery may look negligible, strategically placed shoots and carefully added leaves can bring an earthy and mighty decorative touch to plated dishes and finished foods. Plus, with so many different varieties, microgreens offer a world of possibilities to choose from when you're looking to add complementary colors and interesting textures to your meals.

Simply snip off a handful of the microgreens of your choosing and sprinkle them on top of a plated dish, or lay pieces in a circular fashion along the outside of your plate. Because microgreens are delicate, handle them gently and get them onto dishes with little fanfare. With little effort, your dishes can rival that of a Michelin-starred menu, and your easily assembled presentation will impress all of your dinner guests.