Use Mini Cucumbers For Spicy Tuna Rolls Without The Rice

Cucumbers and sushi go hand in hand. The crisp vegetable perfectly complements seafood, as well as makes a tasty component of its own. In Japan, sushi rice stuffed exclusively with cucumber — called kappamaki — is one of the most popular rolls. So, take cucumber's prominence in sushi one step further and get rid of the rice entirely.

Purchase a batch of mini cucumbers, which are best suited for the job due to their smaller size. Slice in half longitudinally, then scoop out the flesh. Next, slice fresh tuna into a slender long strip, the same shape designated for a classic sushi roll. Stuff the tuna into the hollowed cucumber. And with such ease, voilá — a riceless sushi roll ready to chop into pieces.

Aesthetically place the pieces on a plate, which should look like half-moons. For the spicy element, mix sriracha with mayo and dollop on top. However, such a combo is just the beginning of garnish possibilities. Whether it's sesame seeds, another type of sushi sauce, or small dashes of wasabi, the tuna-cucumber combo is the perfect canvas for bright flavors.