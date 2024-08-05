Balance The Flavor Of Fish By Wrapping It In Chard

Tasty Swiss chard is a versatile leafy green vegetable. Part of the family that includes spinach and beets, it can be used in place of spinach in casseroles, stews, frittatas, and pasta dishes, although its texture is sturdier. The crunchy, slightly sweet stems are a colorful replacement for celery sticks for dips and veggie trays. But save the larger leaves to make edible fish pouches. Chard's earthy flavor balances strong-flavored fish well, and using it as a wrapper is a great way to incorporate a green vegetable into your meal. It's easy to do and adds a wow factor to weeknight dinners.

While you can cook fish in a variety of ways, baking or steaming are best for the chard-wrapper method. Or make a sauce, then wrap the fish and steam the parcels in the pan containing the sauce with the lid on. First wash the chard, then use a sharp knife to slice off the rib from the center of each leaf to end up with a V shape. Dunk each leaf in boiling salted water for 10 to 20 seconds, then shock them in ice water to prevent overcooking. You want the leaves to be bright green and pliable. Drain them and pat dry. Lay each leaf flat on a cutting board, place your fish fillet on top, season to taste, and gently but tightly wrap the chard around it. You can then place your fish bundles with the folds underneath in a baking tray or steamer basket.