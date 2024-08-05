Balance The Flavor Of Fish By Wrapping It In Chard
Tasty Swiss chard is a versatile leafy green vegetable. Part of the family that includes spinach and beets, it can be used in place of spinach in casseroles, stews, frittatas, and pasta dishes, although its texture is sturdier. The crunchy, slightly sweet stems are a colorful replacement for celery sticks for dips and veggie trays. But save the larger leaves to make edible fish pouches. Chard's earthy flavor balances strong-flavored fish well, and using it as a wrapper is a great way to incorporate a green vegetable into your meal. It's easy to do and adds a wow factor to weeknight dinners.
While you can cook fish in a variety of ways, baking or steaming are best for the chard-wrapper method. Or make a sauce, then wrap the fish and steam the parcels in the pan containing the sauce with the lid on. First wash the chard, then use a sharp knife to slice off the rib from the center of each leaf to end up with a V shape. Dunk each leaf in boiling salted water for 10 to 20 seconds, then shock them in ice water to prevent overcooking. You want the leaves to be bright green and pliable. Drain them and pat dry. Lay each leaf flat on a cutting board, place your fish fillet on top, season to taste, and gently but tightly wrap the chard around it. You can then place your fish bundles with the folds underneath in a baking tray or steamer basket.
How to use chard as a wrapping for fish
You can use the chard wrapping technique on many recipes, using any kind of fish fillet and adapting seasonings to your taste. Keep it simple with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon or lime, or add the wrapping technique to your favorite baked fish recipe. Try this baked ginger and mint cod, wrapping the fish in chard after marinating. This orange and basil tilapia baked in parchment paper will also work, as the earthy chard will balance the sweetness of the sauce. For a burst of color and flavor, wrap these stuffed flounder fillets; this will also prevent the filling from spilling out of the flounder pockets. Or, go spicy with harissa baked salmon, a dish inspired by the Middle East, where recipes for stuffed chard are traditional.
If you don't have chard, or for some reason dislike it, you can use this technique with other leafy veggies, such as collard greens, savoy, or napa cabbage. You can also use greens as a bed for cooking fish for a quick and nutritious dinner. Aside from chard and collards, you could use kale, mustard, turnip, or beet greens, depending on the flavor profiles you prefer. Mustard and turnip will have a stronger, spicy taste, while beet greens will be milder and closer to chard.