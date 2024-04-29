Orange And Basil Tilapia Baked In Parchment Recipe

There are several different ways to cook fish — you could fry it, grill it, steam it, or even sous vide it if you're feeling fancy. One of the most tried and true methods of cooking fish is baking it, which ensures an even cook throughout the entire fillet and allows you to do something else while the oven does all the work. This orange and basil tilapia, brought to us by recipe developer Tess Le Moing, does indeed use the baking method to achieve perfectly flaky fish, but it also takes things a step further by cooking the tilapia fillets in parchment paper packets.

You may be wondering — what is the benefit of cooking fish in parchment paper? "Cooked fish in parchment, or 'en papillote,' is gently steamed in the packet, so it stays moist while it's infused with the flavors of the orange and basil," Le Moing explains, which means that you don't have to worry about tough or overcooked fish.

Parchment baking aside, Le Moing highlights just how easy this seafood dish — which features tilapia as the base, an orange compound butter, and an orange salsa — is to put together, noting that it's healthy, aesthetically pleasing, and most importantly, delicious. "Tilapia is a mild fish that allows the delicate flavors of fresh orange and basil to shine through," she says, adding that the orange-scented butter on top of each fillet adds the perfect rich, citrusy final touch.