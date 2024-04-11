Don't Hesitate To Spice Up Your Salmon With Plenty Of Harissa

Chilies may come from Mexico, but they've become a key ingredient in cuisines across the globe. In Vietnam, freshly sliced chilies adorn steaming bowls of Pho or green papaya salad. In China, chili oil is a widespread condiment to spice up dumplings or noodles. In the Mediterranean and North Africa, harissa is the dried-chili-infused paste that adds spice and depth to sauces, stews, soups, and meat. It's also the unexpected ingredient that'll take your salmon filet to the next level.

Not only does harissa have dried chilies, but it also contains garlic, caraway, and coriander, delivering a well-balanced trifecta of spicy, aromatic, and savory to pair with an umami-rich salmon filet. Referred to as the national condiment of Tunisia, harissa is often used to season fish soup, reinforcing its viability as a worthy pairing for fish dishes.

Harissa comes in bottles and tubes, possessing a thick consistency that you can combine with other common marinade liquids or use alone to create a rich coating that'll bring a pop of red to salmon's pink flesh. Furthermore, since harissa is a multi-ingredient paste, it saves you the trouble of creating an elaborate marinade, glaze, or sauce for your salmon. Since harissa is a key condiment in numerous nations, its ingredients will vary depending on the brand you buy. Consequently, some harissa is spicier while others are smokier and slightly sweet. You could even make your own harissa with this recipe for Balaboosta harissa adapted by Tasting Table.