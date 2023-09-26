12 Unexpected Ingredients That Pair Well With Salmon

Salmon may just be one of the most versatile fish in the sea (or river). It lends itself well to delicate, subtle flavors, but it's also robust enough to withstand strong, bright, and even spicy accompaniments. Whether grilled, baked, poached, smoked, or even enjoyed raw in sushi, salmon effortlessly adapts to an array of cooking methods, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. As you may have noticed, when gently poached, salmon remains tender and flaky, allowing its natural flavors to shine through. But when seared, its crispy skin and caramelized edges provide a satisfying contrast to the buttery flesh beneath. Not to mention, salmon also tastes great raw or cured, such as sushi, sashimi, or smoked salmon. In short, it's hard to ruin this fish.

Salmon's inherent versatility extends to its compatibility with a myriad of seasonings, marinades, and sauces, ranging from zesty citrus glazes to herb-infused butters. Many items that pair well with salmon are well known: lemon, capers, and dill are some of the most popular items. But there's a whole other world of ingredients out there that few people have thought to use on salmon but which work exceedingly well. Let's take a look at some of these surprising elements.