What To Consider Before Cooking With A New Harissa Paste

Harissa is a spicy tomato paste that offers sweetness to recipes. Made from chile peppers, garlic, olive oil, and various spices, the ingredient brings a smoky, peppery element to soups and main dishes. The roasted red peppers used to make the spread provide an earthy sweetness that is balanced by a tempered kick of chile heat. However, not all harissa is made similarly. That's why it's best to sample the harissa you are working with before using it in your culinary projects.

Some recipes are spiced with paprika, caraway, cumin, mint, coriander, while others include rose petals in the line up of ingredients. The taste of harissa can be very spicy or lean into a more tangy profile due to the inclusion of ingredients like preserved lemon. Some may be heavy on the garlic. Besides, it isn't only the flavor of harissa that can vary. The texture of harissa can also range, from chunkier recipes that resemble salsa to smoother spreads that can easily be spooned onto toasted pieces of buttered bread.