Add Harissa To Your Favorite Soups For A Vibrant Kick Of Spice

Maybe you're familiar with harissa because you grew up on the North African hot-chili-pepper paste. Perhaps you've been introduced to it via less traditional routes, such as the ever-popular Cava menu. This blend of hot peppers, garlic, oil, lemon juice, and spices like cumin, coriander, and caraway seeds can instantly liven up any dish, wrap, falafel, or stew, cranking up the heat and igniting taste buds with an explosion of spicy, smoky, sweet, and tangy flavor.

Harissa originated in Tunisia and is traditionally enjoyed in North African and Middle Eastern cooking as a heat source and a base for soups, stews, and other dishes. You'll also spot it on many tables, as ubiquitous as a bottle of ketchup or sriracha might be in the United States. Whether you're a loyal fan already or never tried it, it's worth keeping a stash of harissa in the fridge when the weather shifts and peak soup season arrives.

No shade to that bottle of hot sauce you've had on your lazy Susan for years, but harissa is a fresh way to brighten soup without adding sodium, fat, or many calories. This soup season, consider harissa for the perfect plant-based, sinus-clearing addition to your favorite cold-weather recipes. A single spoonful stirred into your finished soup does the trick. Or, this condiment can be simmered with veggies and spices while the soup cooks so its heat and smokiness can permeate the entire dish.