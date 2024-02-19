For Chili-Packed Pizza, Substitute The Tomato Sauce With Harissa

It's 2024, and we know that marinara isn't the only saucy choice for pizza. You can go with vodka, pesto, or white sauce if you're looking to switch it up, but one option you may not have considered is harissa. If you've never heard of it, harissa is a red paste often used in North African and Middle Eastern cuisine. It's packed with seasonings like garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, coriander, and caraway seeds, along with roasted red peppers and hot chiles like New Mexico or chiles de árbol, and a dash of tomato paste and lemon juice. So, while it's based in tomato flavors, it takes off in a much spicier and tangier direction.

How could a sauce like that not taste delicious on pizza? If you prefer mild flavors or have an aversion to spice, there's a chance you won't enjoy this combo. But even if you're not a huge fan of heat, harissa sauces can vary in spiciness, so you can always opt for a milder version or mix it with tomato sauce to tame it down. Besides being a more exciting swap for marinara, this upgrade also makes your pizza a beautiful base for other Middle Eastern and North African ingredients and flavors.