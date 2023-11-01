A Jar Of Harissa Is All You Need To Spice Up A Beef Pot Roast
There are few things as comforting as a steaming hot beef pot roast, filled to the brim with hearty, savory ingredients and emitting an irresistible aroma. Left to simmer, its flavors are rich beyond imaginable with tender, juicy meat and plenty of veggies — a foolproof combination that always makes a good meal. With already so much to offer, this dish hardly needs any improvement, but that doesn't mean you can't give it a new twist. The answer lies in an addition that you may not have thought of before: spicy harissa.
Harissa is a North African chili pepper paste made from roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil, spices, and herbs. Mixed together, these ingredients create a vibrant whirl of spiced, smoky, and peppery notes with a hint of sweetness hiding underneath. It's certainly not hard to imagine this complexity mingling into your beef pot roast and how glorious the outcome could be. The dish's savory richness is infused with the paste's fiery touch and subtle aroma, so every bite is packed with an intensity that unfolds into exciting layers of flavors.
And it doesn't have to end there either. In addition to the unique heat, harissa is also known for its versatility. It pairs well with a wide range of condiments, vegetables, nuts, and other culinary creations. As you're making the pot roast, feel free to get a little experimental and see where the endeavor takes you.
Level up your pot roast game with harissa and more
Follow our recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's harissa beef pot roast recipe for a dish with a hint of heat. The harissa is simply added into the broth. A little goes a long way with this condiment and since it's relatively spicy, moderation is key. A few tablespoons should be enough to taste the impactful heat cutting through the thick, rich broth and spices. The level of heat could vary from mild to extra spicy, so if you're buying it from the store, check the labels. For those who want to do things a little differently, consider marinating the beef with a mixture of harissa, spices, and herbs. This method ensures that the harissa permeates every fiber of the beef, resulting in a bold and tantalizing pot roast.
Now, if you want to things one step further, there are numerous ways to do so. Since you've already got the harissa, an additional ras el hanout spice blend of cumin, turmeric, sumac, allspice, and ginger is perfect for a full-on Moroccan twist. For a delightful crunch and textural contrast, sprinkle the pot roast with your toasted nuts of choice. The unexpected crunch stands out starkly against the spicy, savory backdrop. Other add-ons to consider are raisins, chickpeas, olives, dates, or perhaps even a bed of couscous.