Grilled Nectarine Salad Recipe

If you love sweet and juicy nectarines, you're going to go wild when you cook them on the grill. The natural sugars caramelize, creating a rich sweetness that pairs beautifully with the smoky flavors from the grill. We're combining these summer beauties with vibrant greens, plump berries, crunchy pecans, and salty mozzarella, and then we're tossing everything together with a flavorful honey Dijon dressing. Not only is this a delicious and gorgeous salad, but it's full of nutrients to give you that energized feeling. Salads just don't get much better than that!

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the refreshing use of fruit that keeps it light. It's also relatively simple to make and definitely gives off elegant restaurant vibes. Plus, you can easily change up the ingredients based on what you have on hand." Grab your apron and head outside — your new favorite use for your grill is coming your way in under 30 minutes.