Grilled Nectarine Salad Recipe
If you love sweet and juicy nectarines, you're going to go wild when you cook them on the grill. The natural sugars caramelize, creating a rich sweetness that pairs beautifully with the smoky flavors from the grill. We're combining these summer beauties with vibrant greens, plump berries, crunchy pecans, and salty mozzarella, and then we're tossing everything together with a flavorful honey Dijon dressing. Not only is this a delicious and gorgeous salad, but it's full of nutrients to give you that energized feeling. Salads just don't get much better than that!
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the refreshing use of fruit that keeps it light. It's also relatively simple to make and definitely gives off elegant restaurant vibes. Plus, you can easily change up the ingredients based on what you have on hand." Grab your apron and head outside — your new favorite use for your grill is coming your way in under 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for grilled nectarine salad
To make this recipe, start by picking up some nectarines. You'll want to choose nectarines that are firm to the touch but still have a slight give. If they are too soft, they will get mushy on the grill. If you are going to making the salad a few days after shopping, buy very firm nectarines and let them slightly soften on the counter. While you're in the produce aisle, grab garlic, a box of mixed greens, blueberries, and blackberries.
Head to the dairy aisle for mozzarella balls or pearls, then head to the snack area and add some pecans halves to your cart. Then, check your pantry for olive oil, honey, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the grill
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Cut the nectarines
Hold a nectarine with the stem facing up and make 4 vertical cuts around the nectarine, then slice the wide pieces into wedges.
Step 3: Add olive oil
Place the nectarines in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir gently.
Step 4: Put the nectarines on the grill
Put the wedges on the grill horizontally and cook for 5 to 10 minutes on each side.
Step 5: Make the dressing
Make the dressing by combining the remaining olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Put the salad ingredients on a platter or bowl
To a large bowl or platter, add the greens, then top with the grilled nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, pecan halves, and mozzarella pearls.
Step 7: Add the dressing, and serve
Drizzle on the dressing, and serve.
- 4 nectarines, ripe but still firm
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 ounces mixed greens (such as green leaf, red leaf, and spinach)
- ½ cup blueberries
- ½ cup blackberries
- ½ cup pecan halves
- ½ cup mozzarella pearls or balls
|Calories per Serving
|418
|Total Fat
|33.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|19.6 g
|Sodium
|386.9 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g
What are some alternative methods for cooking the nectarines?
If you don't have access to a grill and still want the flavor of caramelized nectarines, there are a few other options. The first is to use a cast iron skillet. Heat up the skillet to medium-high heat and add the nectarine wedges to the pan in a single layer. You may have to work in batches depending on the size of your skillet. Cook for a few minutes on each side, until they are slightly charred. You can also implement this method using a grill pan with ridges and get a similar effect.
If you'd like to use your oven, the broil setting works best. Preheat the broiler, and while that's heating up, lay out the nectarine wedges on a large sheet pan, making sure to avoid overlappng any of the pieces. Then, broil them for about 3 minutes on each side. Cooking so close to the heat will give you a similar effect to grilling. The last option is to use the air fryer. Lay the nectarines in the air fryer basket and cook on 400 F for about 8 minutes, flipping halfway.
How can I customize the nectarine salad?
There are many ways to customize this salad based on what you like or have on hand. First off, you can swap peaches for nectarines, and they will grill up in the same manner. As for other fruits, strawberries or raspberries will add a pop of red and extra sweetness to the salad. Dried fruits, such as currants or cranberries, are a nice touch also and add a different texture.
If you're not a pecan fan, swap those for slivered almonds, walnuts, or cashews. Elevate the dish by making a batch of candied walnuts to really wow your guests. If you are working around a nut allergy, toasted sunflower seeds or toasted pumpkin seeds work well here.
In terms of cheese, there are other varieties that can be used, such as feta, goat cheese, or blue cheese. If you're looking for a dairy-free option, either omit the mozzarella or add dairy-free cheese. To make this recipe vegan, use dairy-free cheese and swap the honey for maple syrup. To bulk up the salad and make it more of a full meal, toss in some grilled shrimp or chicken, which you can cook right along side the nectarines, or add in some white beans for a vegan option.