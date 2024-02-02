Spice Up Your Roasted Squash With The Addition Of Harissa

Squash, especially when roasted to caramelized perfection, fares exceptionally well with sweet ingredients. Yet, although a drizzle of maple syrup, a handful of candied pecans, or a few dried cranberries can pair amazingly with any number of honeyed gourds, playing into sweetness isn't the only way to season squash. In fact, a superior way to highlight the ingredient is by contrasting its sugar-coated flavor with some spice — and harissa is more than happy to oblige.

A chili paste (but sometimes powder) with North African roots, harissa is a combination of roasted peppers, garlic, citrus, oil, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and caraway. While recipes can vary, harissa tends to have a profile that's zesty and smoky, but also slightly earthy. Bursting with complexity, it can impart an incredible amount of depth to a range of dishes. Naturally, this is exactly what makes it the ideal addition to help roasted squash get out of its far-too-frequent saccharine rut.

Along with improving the flavor of mild-tasting squash varieties, pairing vibrant harissa and roasted squash also works to enhance visual appeal. Both paste and powder lend a touch of color. However, the greatest aspect of combining the two ingredients is that together they create a harmonious exchange of flavors. Counteracting the squash's iconically sweet and buttery profile, peppery harissa provides balance, helping to produce a more delicious result.