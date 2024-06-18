Add Harissa To Your Next Marinara Sauce For An Elegant, Spicy Twist

Harissa is a spicy North African paste that typically consists of hot chile peppers, olive oil, garlic, and spices. It has a smoky and slightly earthy flavor, with its level of heat varying from batch to batch. If you like the sound of it so far, then you should know about a use for harissa that you need to have on your radar: adding it to marinara sauce. Harissa is the perfect ingredient to add to this sauce because it will bring a spicy twist without overpowering its flavor.

Besides the chile peppers, harissa mostly consists of ingredients that are already associated with pasta and marinara sauce — namely, garlic and olive oil — so the two will complement each other well. The harissa will add a depth of flavor, as well as an exciting kick of heat, making your marinara sauce a bit more dynamic and enticing when you're in the need of a flavor upgrade for your pasta.

Not only will the harissa addition upgrade the flavor, but it's super easy to do. Start by gathering the ingredients: a store-bought jar of marinara sauce and a store-bought jar of harissa. Measure out 1 cup of marinara sauce and transfer it to a bowl, then start by adding in 2 teaspoons of harissa. Taste test the mixture to see if you like the level of spice — if you want it spicier, add in more harissa. You should be able to add up to 2 tablespoons total of harissa without overpowering the sauce.