Get Creative And Use Your Pizza And Pasta Sauces Interchangeably

As we all know, pizza and pasta sauce are similar to one another — and both are delicious. But did you know that you can use them interchangeably?

First things first, we need to understand the difference between the two. Pasta sauce is already cooked, while pizza sauce is yet to be cooked. The reason for this all comes down to the difference in process: the pizza sauce can cook along with the rest of the pizza, while pasta sauce is added after the pasta has already been cooked. Additionally, pasta sauce is more likely to have a thicker consistency and sometimes a chunkier texture, with bits of tomato, for example, while pizza sauce has a loose consistency and is smooth so that it can act as a level base for any of the pizza toppings.

Despite these differences, you can actually use pasta sauce for pizza and pizza sauce for pasta — with a couple of extra steps. For the pizza sauce, it will need to be cooked through, so you can bring it to a boil on the stovetop; when you add the pizza sauce, add a bit of water from the boiled pasta as well. During this time, you can add extra ingredients to make it a bit more flavorful, such as herbs and spices. As for the reverse process, you can smooth out pasta sauce by blending it in a food processor to then use it for a pizza; it will just be a bit thicker than traditional pizza sauce.