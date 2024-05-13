Level Up Deviled Eggs With One Powerhouse Ingredient

No one's ever mad to see a platter of deviled eggs on the table, so imagine how happy they'd be to spy a tray loaded with tangy goat cheese filling. Deviled eggs have been evolving for centuries, and with a generous dollop of goat cheese, you too can be part of this eventful culinary movement (... or something). All it takes to amp up your go-to recipe and rock the potluck is the addition of one simple ingredient.

Stirring goat cheese into your classic deviled eggs filling takes a well-known favorite to a fresh and unexpected level. The cheese adds a kick of zesty, savory flavor and ultra-rich creamy texture. It's complex, refined, and the stiffer filling means that you can pre-prep your deviled eggs the day before a party and stash 'em in the fridge covered in plastic wrap. Plus, goat cheese deviled eggs can be easily batched to accommodate larger events or small wine tastings.

To do it, you can mash up your eggy filling by hand, using a fork and a mixing bowl. 3 tablespoons of goat cheese per dozen deviled eggs is a solid jumping-off point, but if you prefer a bolder flavor, feel free to add more. For a creamier, milder take, you could also use equal parts goat cheese and mayo, 3 tablespoons of each. Or, simply place a crumble of goat cheese atop your regular deviled egg filling for a burst of tanginess.