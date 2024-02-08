When Offering Food At A Wine-Tasting Party, Keep Your Options Light And Simple

Wines are often characterized by the same descriptors as foods, such as acidity, sweetness, mouthfeel, and bitterness. When hosting the ultimate wine-tasting party, your wine selection should encompass the full kaleidoscope of these sensory aspects — and so should the foods you serve with them. Your bites should fill guests' bellies and complement the star of the show. The snacks can be bold but bold in a way that doesn't overpower the wine's flavor profile.

For a smooth party that runs itself, opt for simple appetizers that guests can graze on throughout the night, utensil-free. A charcuterie board is a great wine-tasting snack option for a reason. It makes for stress-free entertaining and hardly any dirty dishes to wash at the end of the night. You can load that board with the entire gamut of tastes to bring out unique notes in the wines you're tasting.

Funky-umami soppressata, fig jam, salty seedy crackers, and olives are just a few ideas. Honey, pickled asparagus, grapes, nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, a variety of cheeses, dried fruit, capicola, calabrese, and dark chocolate squares are all fair game, too. Some spreads like red pepper jam or onion jelly pack two flavors at once for a complex, highly customizable bite. If you're serving port wines, you could even set out a colorful dessert charcuterie board with biscotti and madeleines.