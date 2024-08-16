First-Ever CESAR Restaurant Weekend Brings Both Dogs And Diners To NYC

There are so many great things you can say about New York City restaurants, but dog-friendly isn't usually one of them. That all changes this weekend, August 16 and 17, with the first ever CESAR Restaurant Weekend. Five of the top restaurants in the city are opening their doors for all the furry friends (and their parents) to come through.

The restaurants involved in the event include City Vineyard at Pier 26 in Hudson River Park, Miriam in Brooklyn, 1803 in Tribeca, and both the SoHo and Union Square locations of Torch & Crown. Dog-friendly hours do vary by location so contact the restaurant beforehand or check the listing below. For more details on the participating locations, people can also check out the Tripadvisor Restaurant Guide.

City Vineyard at Pier 26: Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Miriam in Brooklyn: Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1803 in Tribeca/Manhattan: Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Torch and Crown in SoHo and Union Square: Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is more fun for your dog than simply having the honor of walking through the door, though. Participating pooches should come hungry for a whole menu of CESAR meals to choose from, including the CESAR Mini-Pouch Filet Mignon Flavor, which will pair well with your own steak platter. The designated CESAR Restaurant Weekend staff will also be dishing out generous portions of belly rubs alongside swag bags stuffed with fun merch like food bowls and bandanas. There's no entrance fee, so pull up a chair and get ready to chow down and enjoy an inclusive weekend of exquisite dining with your four-legged plus-one.

This endeavor is all part of CESAR's commitment to making the world a more dog-friendly place.