10 Pizza Chains Where You Can Still Order A Whole Pie For $10 And Under
With so many Americans worried about inflation, it makes sense that many are sticking to stricter budgets and avoiding luxuries like pizza delivery. Yet even though the cost of housing, food, and gas is higher than it was a decade ago, pizza delivery and carryout prices have remained relatively fixed. Between 1990 and 2025, fast food chains like Taco Bell and McDonald's raised prices by over 200%, while pizza companies like Domino's and Pizza Hut have only increased the cost of a large, one-topping pizza by a measly 14% to 18% (via The Hustle). And, since most national pizza chains regularly run promotions and coupons, you can still get whole pizzas for as low as $6.99.
Of course, there are still specialty pizza chains and restaurants that sell gourmet, topping-heavy pizzas for $25 or more — and there are plenty of overpriced pizza chains that aren't worth it, according to customers — but if you want to order a cheap pizza on a Friday night before curling up on the sofa, you have options. In fact, we found 10 pizza chains that still offer whole pies for $10 and under. These are normal, everyday prices, not special deals or limited time offers.
When you take advantage of promotional prices, you end up with a bigger pie that boasts more toppings for around the same cost as these standard prices. But for something a bit more consistent, we've put together a list of chains you ought to consider next time you order. Just keep in mind that most major chains charge for delivery and may even have an order minimum, so you're better off opting for a carry out pizza.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut might be one of the most nostalgic entries on this list, at least for those born between the '70s and '80s. Though this once-beloved pizza chain isn't what it used to be, according to some customers, you can still pick up a cheap cheese pizza. Its iconic Personal Pan Pizza is just $6.69, with extra toppings at $1.29 each, so you can get a two-topping mini pie for under $10.
Papa Johns
If you're trying to save money but still want to splurge on a family pizza night or for your kid's birthday, you may be wondering how far $20 can take you at Papa Johns in 2026. Though the chain's specialty pizzas are around $23 for a large, you can get an extra small, eight-inch, one-topping pizza for $9.94. Adding an additional topping brings the total to $10.94 pre-tax.
Hungry Howie's
Hungry Howie's is known for its flavored pizza crusts and as a more customizable, yet still affordable, alternative to Little Caesar's. While some consider the quality to be comparable to Domino's pizza, others accept it for what it is — a mid-quality option for times when you just want fast, cheap pizza. A junior-size cheese pizza is just $5.49; adding three toppings brings the subtotal to $9.36.
Barro's
Barro's is a popular regional pizza chain with 48 locations in Arizona and Texas. As a family-owned business, it may have more flexibility over its pricing compared to large national franchises. Perhaps that's why it's one of the most affordable pizza chains on this list. A small, 10-inch cheese pizza is just $9, with additional toppings for $1.25 each. The chain even offers a vintage pizza topping you rarely see anymore: meatballs.
Mod Pizza
Mod pizza is known for its individually sized, personalized pizzas. Customers can choose from 40 toppings and eight different sauces to create their ideal pie. That's just one of the reasons we placed Mod fourth in our ranking of 19 popular pizza chains. It's also incredibly affordable. A mini, six-inch cheese pizza is just $7.19; a one-topping will bring your total up to $9.19, and an 11-inch cheese or mini unlimited topping pizza costs $10.19.
Little Caesar's
Thanks to the Hot-N-Ready, Little Caesar's is the gold standard of cheap pizza. Though the price has increased from $5 to $6.49 for a large cheese or pepperoni pie, it's still a great deal for anyone not super picky about how their pizza tastes. Pick up a large two-topping for $9.49, the 3 Meat Treat for $8.99, a stuffed crust pizza for $7.49 to $9.99, or the recently-returned pretzel crust pizza for $7.49.
&pizza
&pizza is a regional fast-casual chain with 43 locations throughout the East Coast that plans to expand to Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Nevada. It's known for its signature oblong pizzas and specialty toppings, including Brussels sprouts and vegan sausage. A cheese pizza costs $10, and all pizzas are the same size: 17.5 inches by six inches. You can also craft your own pie with gourmet pizza toppings, sauce, finishing options, and drizzles for $12.
Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is most likely not a pizza chain you'd ever genuinely consider ordering from unless you're already going there with your kids. In fact, there's no doubt that it's the worst popular pizza chain of all time. Despite its flaws, however, it's still one of the most affordable places to get a whole pizza if you're on a budget. It offers a personal-size cheese pizza with a garlic butter crust for $9.99.
Costco
Costco has sold 18-inch pizzas in its food courts for decades at the unchanged price of $9.95 for a pie since 1989. The pizza itself is the Costco food court item that offers the most bang for your buck, as the per-slice cost is about $0.83. Though the only options are cheese and pepperoni, we're crossing our fingers that Costco will announce the return of the Combo any day now.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club serves 16-inch Members Mark pizzas in its cafes and offers delivery for its cheese, pepperoni, and four-meat pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and bacon. At $8.98 a pie, it's $0.97 cheaper than Costco, though opinions on quality are mixed. We placed the cheese and four-meat varieties fairly low on our ranking of every Sam's Club food court item, but it may still be worth the low price.