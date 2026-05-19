10 Pizza Chains Where You Can Still Order A Whole Pie For $10 And Under

With so many Americans worried about inflation, it makes sense that many are sticking to stricter budgets and avoiding luxuries like pizza delivery. Yet even though the cost of housing, food, and gas is higher than it was a decade ago, pizza delivery and carryout prices have remained relatively fixed. Between 1990 and 2025, fast food chains like Taco Bell and McDonald's raised prices by over 200%, while pizza companies like Domino's and Pizza Hut have only increased the cost of a large, one-topping pizza by a measly 14% to 18% (via The Hustle). And, since most national pizza chains regularly run promotions and coupons, you can still get whole pizzas for as low as $6.99.

Of course, there are still specialty pizza chains and restaurants that sell gourmet, topping-heavy pizzas for $25 or more — and there are plenty of overpriced pizza chains that aren't worth it, according to customers — but if you want to order a cheap pizza on a Friday night before curling up on the sofa, you have options. In fact, we found 10 pizza chains that still offer whole pies for $10 and under. These are normal, everyday prices, not special deals or limited time offers.

When you take advantage of promotional prices, you end up with a bigger pie that boasts more toppings for around the same cost as these standard prices. But for something a bit more consistent, we've put together a list of chains you ought to consider next time you order. Just keep in mind that most major chains charge for delivery and may even have an order minimum, so you're better off opting for a carry out pizza.