Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza Is Back In 2025: Here's When You Can Expect To Eat It Again
Food insider Markie Devo shared some big news on Instagram yesterday afternoon: Apparently, Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza is coming back to the menu. Essentially a creamy cheddar, mozzarella, and Muenster cheese pizza with pepperoni, along with the option to opt for cheese or pizza sauce underneath, the Pretzel Crust Pizza from Little Caesars features a large, butter-flavored soft baked pretzel crust in place of the chain's usual pizza dough. While the hard launch is set to bring the Pretzel Crust Pizza back to the menu nationwide on April 7, 2025, some locations are speculated to be teasing it as early as March 31 — and, while you should still avoid Little Caesars' chicken wings, people can hardly keep in their excitement.
Comments underneath Devo's Instagram post read with excitement, with fans writing things along the lines of, "YESSSSSS!!!! I've been waiting for this to come back for so long," and "Thank you Jesus. It stayed for a while last time I wish it would just be permanent." But there was also some confusion in the comment section. Some Little Caesars fans wrote that the Pretzel Crust never actually left the menu — or, at least not at their location. The Pretzel Crust Pizza originally appeared on the Little Caesars menu in 2014 as a limited time promotion, and it was brought back by popular demand in 2019. Since then, the crust has been a recurring limited time offer, appearing and disappearing from the Little Caesars menu throughout the year.
Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza brings back a pretzel of emotions
If Little Caesars' goal was to play mind games with its Pretzel Crust Pizza-loving fans, it's safe to say that the chain has done a pretty good job of it. It seems that, while some people around the country have been missing it, others who visit different locations have gone on enjoying it like nothing happened. Those who have gone without it also have had to live with the tumultuous feeling of never knowing when or if it will come back — along with the desperation of knowing that, when and if it does return to the menu, it won't be for forever.
Nevertheless, Markie Devo's announcement seems to have some backing, with someone who claims to be a manager for the chain sharing an image confirming the dates of the soft and national launches on Reddit. They also provided a bit of closure along with the news, confirming that Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza promotion will only last for 12 weeks. So, plan to get as much pretzel crust in as you can, while you can. While this pizza does seem to return every year for at least a few months, you really never know.
While some customers are rejoicing over the news, others aren't. There seems to be a lot of Pretzel Crust Pizza haters out there, with some customers claiming the combination of the salty pretzel crust and cheese sauce makes the pizza much too salty to be enjoyable. But the majority of negativity is actually stemming from Little Caesars' staff, mostly because of the extra steps the pizza requires when they're busy — particularly knowing that the equally time-consuming pocket-sized Crazy Puff pizzas, which debuted in 2024, will also be on the menu as well.