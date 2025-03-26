Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza Is Back In 2025: Here's When You Can Expect To Eat It Again

If Little Caesars' goal was to play mind games with its Pretzel Crust Pizza-loving fans, it's safe to say that the chain has done a pretty good job of it. It seems that, while some people around the country have been missing it, others who visit different locations have gone on enjoying it like nothing happened. Those who have gone without it also have had to live with the tumultuous feeling of never knowing when or if it will come back — along with the desperation of knowing that, when and if it does return to the menu, it won't be for forever.

Nevertheless, Markie Devo's announcement seems to have some backing, with someone who claims to be a manager for the chain sharing an image confirming the dates of the soft and national launches on Reddit. They also provided a bit of closure along with the news, confirming that Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza promotion will only last for 12 weeks. So, plan to get as much pretzel crust in as you can, while you can. While this pizza does seem to return every year for at least a few months, you really never know.

While some customers are rejoicing over the news, others aren't. There seems to be a lot of Pretzel Crust Pizza haters out there, with some customers claiming the combination of the salty pretzel crust and cheese sauce makes the pizza much too salty to be enjoyable. But the majority of negativity is actually stemming from Little Caesars' staff, mostly because of the extra steps the pizza requires when they're busy — particularly knowing that the equally time-consuming pocket-sized Crazy Puff pizzas, which debuted in 2024, will also be on the menu as well.