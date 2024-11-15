Why You Should Avoid Ordering Chicken Wings From Little Caesars

In Tasting Table's ranking of 15 fast food chicken wing brands, the wings from Little Caesars fell to last place. We've returned less to explain our decision than to properly steer foodies in another direction. Wing lovers should be "Hot-N-Ready" to go order wings someplace else.

We're not contesting that Little Caesars knows pizza, but after tasting the chain's wings, we think it should probably stick to what it knows best. The wings come in four available flavor options (Oven Roasted, Buffalo, BBQ, and Garlic Parmesan), but to create a more even playing field for testing methodology, we ordered the plain sauceless oven-roasted variety. Upon trying the Little Caesars wings, our tester noted that they seemed to be "kept in a heat chamber," which impacted both the texture and the exterior color. There was a dark brown hue on the outside of the wings due to the prolonged heat exposure, the texture was unpleasantly tough and chewy, and the temperature was tepid at best.

Foodies have taken to Reddit to discuss the shortcomings of Little Caesars' wings, and a common criticism is the cooking method. After one person said they don't order wings from pizza places unless they are deep-fried, another agreed that the baking method is always a disappointment and never as good as the deep-fried version. Others added that the cooking method doesn't create crispy, crunchy chicken wings like a deep fryer does.

