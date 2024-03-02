Little Caesars Has Been Testing Gluten-Free Pizza

Due to preference or medical conditions, many Americans choose or are forced to live without gluten-containing foods. For pizza lovers, getting a satisfying slice can be a difficult task. However, Little Caesars has been testing a gluten-free crust in Colorado that could help some of those consumers. Befitting a pizza company with headquarters in Detroit, the gluten-free choice is a personal-size version of Little Caesars' deep pan Detroit-style pizza. Customers have a choice of cheese or pepperoni.

YouTube user Something Collective tried the gluten-free pizza over a year ago and gave a positive review, citing the taste and texture. However, some folks may be frustrated to find out that although the crust is made without wheat, Little Caesars displayed a disclaimer about the potential for cross-contamination in its kitchens. The chain doesn't "recommend this crust for consumers with celiac disease." That's no different from the other largest pizza delivery chains with gluten-free crusts. Pizza Hut and Domino's offer crust options made without wheat, but caution guests about cross-contamination possibilities.