10 Overpriced Pizza Chains That Aren't Worth It, According To Customers
We're going to start out by contradicting ourselves. Pizza chains have, in large part, been able to resist hiking prices since at least the 1990s — arguably the heyday of fast-food pizza. In fact, where inflation has increased prices at fast food chains like McDonald's or Taco Bell — sometimes as much as 90% — places like Domino's are looking at something closer to a 20% increase in the same span of time, according to NPR.
Maybe that's why, in a country where fast food addiction is waning in part because of rising prices and failing quality, pizza remains one of the most ordered menu items on the planet, keeping some 245,000 pizza restaurants open worldwide. Still, this story isn't about the sheer affordability of these chains; it's about whether customers perceive the value in shelling out their hard-earned money for what is sometimes described as subpar food. Spoiler: they don't.
On the whole, Americans are starting to eat less pizza. In fact, customers have posted complaint after complaint on places like Reddit when it comes to some of the most common fast food or fast casual pizza chains. Media and other outside organizations have begun analyzing this trend, finding that there are often dozens of price-related complaints for every thousand customers.
Pizza chains are reacting, slashing prices on secret menus, offering coupons, and marketing major deals on certain products, even as they raise prices on other menu items. Here, we've delivered a hot and fresh lineup of the 10 worst offenders in the pizza chain world — all so you can snag your favorite slice without a side of doubt.
1. Round Table Pizza
This largely West Coast-based pizza chain describes its own pizza as being made with gold-standard ingredients, loaded with toppings, and built on beloved, classic recipes. But despite nearly six decades of hand-crafting its pizzas, Round Table isn't too royal for reproach. A recent analysis circulating among several media outlets claims the chain has received a disproportionate number of complaints about pricing.
And Reddit reviewers agree, describing the pizza as overpriced, inconsistent, and trying too hard to be premium. The prices don't lie. For a large Triple Crown Pepperoni Pizza with three kinds of pepperoni, zesty red sauce, and a three-cheese blend in Colorado Springs, you'll shell out $28.99, hardly a royal deal.
The chain is having its own internal struggles, too, as Round Table's parent company, Fat Brands, faced a lawsuit from its own franchise owners in 2025 that argued funds meant to promote the chain were spent on other things, including $800,000 on a conference.
2. Papa John's Pizza
Papa John's has been struggling in recent years, announcing plans to close about 300 underperforming, largely older restaurants across the country by 2027. Customers are picking up on the issues, pointing out the waning quality for the price, yet still offering some pretty creative workarounds — including recreating specialty offerings by modifying or combining cheaper items on the menu. Still, many say there's really no way to make it worth your while.
Let's look at the numbers. For a standard large pepperoni pizza in Dallas, you'll need to come up with $16.49. Yes, you can customize your crust, from gluten-free to New York style, and add upgrades like stuffed crust for a few dollars more, but is it really worth it?
Some Reddit commenters claim frozen pizza is actually a better deal — and has better flavor, especially compared with options like these pizzas from Costco, which many shoppers already keep stocked in their freezers.
3. Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is another nostalgic chain trying to balance the '90s feels with modern expectations. Like many once-dominant pizza brands that formerly exploded in popularity, the company has been shuttering huts for years as part of a broad restructuring effort.
And yet, the brand maintains surprisingly strong loyalty among American consumers, even outperforming competitors in some surveys of brand preference. That unabashed loyalty doesn't stop customers from questioning the receipt. Reddit threads regularly complain that Pizza Hut simply costs more than competing chains for roughly the same kind of pizza. Even some of the chain's specialty pies can't get away from criticism. The Tavern Double Pepperoni, as an example, is among the worst-ranked ideas the Hut has had, turning a beloved staple — pepperoni — into a mildly overwhelming, greasy experience.
With every innovation, it seems, the chain still lands on plenty of lists of struggling or declining pizza chains in the media. It's no wonder. In Atlanta, for example, a standard large pepperoni pizza runs about $16.69 — enough to make some customers wonder whether brand loyalty is really worth the extra topping of money wasted.
4. Donatos Pizza
Donatos is an Ohio-based chain with a long pizza history. It even earned it a spot in the Pizza Hall of Fame. Lately, however, the brand is working to stay competitive by capitalizing on technology, experimenting with everything from pizza vending machines to automated kitchen systems designed to help franchises keep labor costs down.
But even with those efforts, customers aren't always convinced the pizza delivers the value they expect, questioning how the chain stays open at all. "We joke about it being some kind of front or something. I've never heard anyone say they're on their way to Donatos," one Redditor says.
Other Reddit commenters question whether Donatos' famously edge-to-edge toppings justify the price, while others say the quality simply hasn't kept pace with the cost.
In Columbus, a large Classic Loaded Edge to Edge pizza — topped with crispy family-recipe pepperoni, smoked provolone, and Romano served up on a classic thin crust — rings up at $16.59, which starts to feel steep when bigger chains with more loyal fanbases charge about the same.
5. Domino's Pizza
Despite declining interest in fast food chains, Domino's is positioning itself as a major competitor, snapping up locations and expanding into new markets as places like Pizza Hut pull back. The strategy appears to be working. Domino's has steadily gained ground in a pizza industry that's becoming increasingly turbulent, using technology, aggressive expansion, and delivery dominance, as well as rebranding itself to pull ahead.
That doesn't necessarily convince customers of its ROI, however. Reddit threads frequently question the chain's pricing, with some customers arguing that Domino's pies have crept into the same price range as higher-end options even with coupons.
Take the Ultimate Pepperoni pizza as an example: two layers of pepperoni sandwiched between provolone, Parmesan-Asiago, and mozzarella, then sprinkled with oregano. In Dallas, a large runs $20.99. Yes, the chain frequently offers deals and discounts, but its standard menu pricing still sparks complaints from customers who feel the math simply doesn't add up.
6. Blaze Pizza
Blaze is working on its image, thanks to a leadership change and a renewed emphasis on how it's more fast casual than fast food. The chain has leaned into that distinction in recent months, highlighting ingredient quality, menu innovation, and a refreshed brand identity as it tries to reignite growth in the crowded fast-casual pizza sphere.
But customers are not yet convinced, if reviews are any indication, with many rather passionate complaints. "Blaze Pizza has lost their mind... $18.31 total for a BYO pizza," one Reddit commenter complains. Another customer claims Blaze's price hikes are tyrannical.
Several other posters say the prices have climbed well past what they expect from a build-your-own pizza chain, especially when toppings and specialty sauces start piling on. One of Blaze's most popular Signature Pizzas, topped with double pepperoni, jalapeño, garlic, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, rings in at $18.95 for a large in Asheville, North Carolina. For some customers, that price makes the fast casual label a little harder to swallow.
7. MOD Pizza
Despite marketing around customization and the one price and unlimited toppings offering, MOD has faced cost scrutiny and recently restructured its pricing to introduce lower-cost tiers; this suggests customer price sensitivity has become significant enough to push a major menu tweak. The shift brings new options like plain cheese and single-topping pies while keeping the original unlimited-toppings product that helped define MOD's brand.
Customers are torn on whether the model makes sense based solely on price. Some say the unlimited-toppings concept feels like a bargain if you simply pile on ingredients, while others argue the base costs have crept up enough to take the deal concept down a notch.
Price-wise, comparisons get tricky. MOD doesn't offer a traditional large pizza as you'd find at Domino's, which runs a standard 14 inches, but stacked against similar fast-casual competitors, the numbers look familiar. In Asheville, Blaze's 11-inch Spicy Pepperoni runs $11.99, while MOD's comparable one-topping pie costs $11.89. But even with new tiered pricing, MOD prices are almost exactly like Blaze — another chain customers often describe as expensive for what you get. The entire fast-casual, build-your-own segment now sits at a premium point compared with more traditional pizza chains, and customers aren't buying in.
8. Marco's Pizza
Marco's is one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands and even landed near the top of Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Pizza Chain. Growth hasn't made the company shy about tough decisions, either. In one striking move, Marco's abruptly and calmly closed every location across the state of Iowa when the economics no longer made sense.
The brand leans heavily on messaging, highlighting dough made fresh in-house and a blend of three signature cheeses as part of its identity. But not everyone is sold on the value proposition. Online reviewers sometimes argue the pizza doesn't justify the price, with some bluntly comparing it to cheaper chains charging far less. "If you don't care about price or quality, you'll get pizza," one Yelp reviewer adds.
The prices at Marco's do top others in this list. In Detroit, for example, a Pepperoni Magnifico — topped with two kinds of pepperoni, Romesan seasoning (a blend of Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and spices), and finished with a garlic-sauce crust — rings up at $18.99, pitting this chain's higher prices up against larger national competitors with a more loyal, and potentially forgiving, following.
9. Jet's Pizza
Jet's started in 1978 outside Detroit as a party store and pizzeria. As of late 2025, it's embracing new technology as it tries to stay ahead of the curve, using AI in its ordering systems — including text-to-order and easy reordering — to increase speed and convenience. The chain is best known for its Detroit-style deep-dish pizzas and emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Even so, customers are not entirely sold on the convenience-versus-cost comparison. Some Reddit commenters say the pizzas are solid but question whether they're worth the premium price compared with other chains. Yes, the chain frequently promotes hot deals and specials that can bring the cost down, but the base pricing still raises eyebrows.
A large Detroit-style pepperoni pizza in Fort Myers, for example, rings up at $18.46, and the menu confidently adds: "Customize it if you want, but it's already amazing." For many customers, that price is where the cost-to-quality calculation breaks down. Still, Jet's breadsticks are among some of the best we've ranked and might be worth a little splurge.
10. Hungry Howie's Pizza
Hungry Howie's calls itself the home of the "flavored crust pizza," a distinction the eatery has leaned on for decades as one of its defining features. The chain has also proven fairly savvy when it comes to drumming up excitement, whether through community engagement or novelty items that make customers feel like they're insiders.
One recent example: a playful "secret menu" rolled out to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary, offering off-menu combinations and limited-time creations for curious fans to track down. Still, not everyone is buying into the hype. Online reviewers sometimes question whether the pizza quality, described by one Trust Pilot reviewer as both cold and dry, pays off the marketing. One Reddit review even likened Howie's products to a frozen pizza brand like DiGiorno.
Take the large Pepperoni Duo, for example. The pizza, topped with both classic cupped pepperoni and the chain's original style and paired with flavored crust options like Italian herb, sesame, or butter cheese, rings up at $16.99. For some customers, this raises the question: Does the crust justify the cost?