10 Overpriced Pizza Chains That Aren't Worth It, According To Customers

We're going to start out by contradicting ourselves. Pizza chains have, in large part, been able to resist hiking prices since at least the 1990s — arguably the heyday of fast-food pizza. In fact, where inflation has increased prices at fast food chains like McDonald's or Taco Bell — sometimes as much as 90% — places like Domino's are looking at something closer to a 20% increase in the same span of time, according to NPR.

Maybe that's why, in a country where fast food addiction is waning in part because of rising prices and failing quality, pizza remains one of the most ordered menu items on the planet, keeping some 245,000 pizza restaurants open worldwide. Still, this story isn't about the sheer affordability of these chains; it's about whether customers perceive the value in shelling out their hard-earned money for what is sometimes described as subpar food. Spoiler: they don't.

On the whole, Americans are starting to eat less pizza. In fact, customers have posted complaint after complaint on places like Reddit when it comes to some of the most common fast food or fast casual pizza chains. Media and other outside organizations have begun analyzing this trend, finding that there are often dozens of price-related complaints for every thousand customers.

Pizza chains are reacting, slashing prices on secret menus, offering coupons, and marketing major deals on certain products, even as they raise prices on other menu items. Here, we've delivered a hot and fresh lineup of the 10 worst offenders in the pizza chain world — all so you can snag your favorite slice without a side of doubt.