Why Aren't Americans Eating As Much Pizza Anymore?

They say even bad pizza is still pretty good pizza, but that doesn't mean people are eating it anymore. Once the undisputed king of delivery food options, pizza has fallen from its perch. For years, pizzerias were the second most common type of restaurant in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal. Only fast food places outnumbered them. But in recent years, pizza has been outpaced, and many restaurants, including big chains, are now struggling. Americans aren't eating pizza as much anymore, and the reason may be that it's simply no longer competitive.

Back in the day, if you wanted to order dinner, you probably only had the option of Chinese or pizza. Before the advent of DoorDash and other food delivery apps, few restaurants offered delivery options. Pizza became so synonymous with delivery food that DiGiorno could distinguish itself by saying it tastes like delivery, and we all know what that means. Now there's no single easily identifiable reason why pizza is slipping, but it does seem to be the product of a shift in not just what we eat but how we eat.

Not only can you get cheaper fresh and frozen pizzas you can make at home, but you can also have virtually every kind of cuisine delivered. If you want fast food burgers, fried chicken, pad thai, your favorite coffee, tacos, or anything else, it's all available on the same app. Where pizza once had virtually no competition, it now has to go head-to-head with everything. It also has to contend with options that are cheaper and healthier, not to mention restaurants that can offer breakfast and a wider variety.