This California-Based Pizza Chain Just Filed For Bankruptcy. Here's What It Means For Its Locations Nationwide

The hits just keep on coming for chain restaurants in 2025, especially pizza places. This time around, California-based Pieology is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing debts between $1 million and $10 million, with over 200 creditors. The company also listed assets between $100,001 and $1 million.

It was actually the Little Brown Box Pizza LLC, Pieology's parent company, that filed for Chapter 11, and the future of the business is uncertain at this point. Word is that the company is looking to restructure and not necessarily shut its doors permanently. The restructuring process is one that takes time. For now, at least, some of the locations still open will remain in operation.

The bankruptcy filing comes on the heels of some major changes to the franchise. In 2024, the company pumped the brakes on expansion and made some serious changes to its menu and ingredients in an effort to be more appealing to customers and save money. Everything from the dough to the sauce got revamped. Clearly, there had been some concerns building up for a while, and sales in 2024 had dropped more than 10% from the previous year. Locations have been closing at an increasing rate since the pandemic, too.

In 2017, Pieology had ballooned to 150 locations. At the beginning of 2025, there were just over 100 in operation. Today, Pieology has about 40 locations, most of which are located in California. There are also locations in Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Oregon.