The Struggling Restaurant Chain That Still Stays Afloat Despite 3 Bankruptcy Filings

These days, restaurants declaring bankruptcy is hardly news. Restaurants have always been a tough business, made even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant bankruptcies seem to happen on a fairly regular business, even to big name chains such as Red Lobster and TGI Friday's. Filing bankruptcy (especially chapter 11 bankruptcy, which is basically a restructuring) does not necessarily mean the end of a restaurant chain. Some companies have declared bankruptcy more than once, including Friendly's, which has beat it twice and avoided total failure. There is one struggling restaurant chain, though, that has filed for bankruptcy three times, and is still afloat (at least for now): Planet Hollywood.

In April 2025, PB Restaurants (and affiliates Planet Express, which operated the Planet Hollywood at Los Angeles International Airport that closed in April 2025, and Times Square Buffet, which operated the New York City Planet Hollywood that closed in 2021) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Planet Hollywood first filed for bankruptcy in 1999, and then again in 2001. There are still a few Planet Hollywood restaurants that remain in operation, including a newly opened location in New York's Time Square and one in Disney Springs, Orlando. There is also a Planet Hollywood casino and resort in Las Vegas, as well as resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, and India.