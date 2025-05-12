5 Chain Restaurants You Grew Up With That Went Bankrupt In The Past Year

Chain restaurants come and go, some of which are fondly remembered while others are doomed to fade into obscurity. With rising costs of food and rent, corporate restructuring, and more, there are an unfortunate number of chain restaurants that you likely grew up loving that have filed for bankruptcy in the past year. Among these beloved household names are TGI Friday's, Red Lobster, Bucca di Beppo, Rubio's Coastal Grill (aka Rubio's Baja Grill), and Arby's Franchisee Miracle Restaurant Group. Despite the number of tell-tale signs that a chain restaurant is about to go bankrupt the bankruptcy announcements have left fans fraught with disappointment.

One thing to keep in mind is that there are different types of bankruptcy for which a restaurant can file, which include Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13. Depending on the type of bankruptcy filed and what terms are negotiated, there can be varying outcomes, some of which might mean that a restaurant does not have to close permanently. Of your childhood favorites, some of these restaurants may yet be able to hang on a little longer, while others could very well be gone for good.