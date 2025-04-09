Seriously Upgrade Chicken Pot Pie With A Tasty Red Lobster Twist
There are plenty of simple ways to upgrade a basic chicken pot pie including using rotisserie chicken for added convenience, mixing your favorite fresh herbs and spices into the filling, or getting creative with your crust. Whether you choose to use a double crust for an extra filling dish or opt for a single crust on top, it can sometimes seem like the most challenging aspect if you're not as skilled at the delicate art of making pie dough from scratch. Using a store-bought mix for Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits will create the ultimate biscuit chicken pot pie crust and save you lots of time and effort. Between the ease of use and all the rich cheesy goodness of Red Lobster's famous biscuits, you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of it sooner.
Using a box mix of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits is an ideal solution and a luxurious upgrade for preparing an unforgettable pot pie crust. This works particularly well as a single top crust, which you will bake on top of your pot pie filling. The cheese and herb flavors and fluffy, flaky texture are the perfect topping for a warm, savory pie that's bursting with flavor. No matter if you have chicken, turkey, veggies, or plant-based proteins, topping everything off with a layer of Red Lobster biscuits will only make your pot pie that much better. What's more? It makes an excellent crust for a seafood-inspired lobster pot pie.
Using Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay biscuit mix as your pot pie crust
This is about the easiest way to upgrade your pot pie and one of the most flavorful. Taking a cue from Tasting Table's from-scratch chicken and biscuits recipe, start by preparing your filling as usual and mixing up the biscuit topping in a separate bowl. Some recipes recommend layering the biscuit mixture on top of your filling before popping the entire dish into the oven to bake while others suggest pre-baking the biscuit crust on a separate cookie sheet until almost all the way done and then adding it to your pot pie for the last 10 minutes of the baking process. This will depend on your oven, pot pie ingredients, and personal taste preferences, but the ideal level of doneness is when the biscuits have turned a rich golden brown color.
Be it a vegetarian chickpea pot pie recipe, a traditional chicken or turkey pot pie, or a scrumptious lobster pot pie, the process is all largely the same with some variation in terms of cook times and other ingredient additions. You can add your biscuit dough mix in one full layer or drop dollops of it across your pot pie filling for more of a cobbler-inspired look and taste. To top off your freshly baked pot pie with Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit crust, chop some fresh flat-leaf parsley and sprinkle iit on the dish after removing it from the oven.