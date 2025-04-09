Seriously Upgrade Chicken Pot Pie With A Tasty Red Lobster Twist

There are plenty of simple ways to upgrade a basic chicken pot pie including using rotisserie chicken for added convenience, mixing your favorite fresh herbs and spices into the filling, or getting creative with your crust. Whether you choose to use a double crust for an extra filling dish or opt for a single crust on top, it can sometimes seem like the most challenging aspect if you're not as skilled at the delicate art of making pie dough from scratch. Using a store-bought mix for Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits will create the ultimate biscuit chicken pot pie crust and save you lots of time and effort. Between the ease of use and all the rich cheesy goodness of Red Lobster's famous biscuits, you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of it sooner.

Using a box mix of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits is an ideal solution and a luxurious upgrade for preparing an unforgettable pot pie crust. This works particularly well as a single top crust, which you will bake on top of your pot pie filling. The cheese and herb flavors and fluffy, flaky texture are the perfect topping for a warm, savory pie that's bursting with flavor. No matter if you have chicken, turkey, veggies, or plant-based proteins, topping everything off with a layer of Red Lobster biscuits will only make your pot pie that much better. What's more? It makes an excellent crust for a seafood-inspired lobster pot pie.