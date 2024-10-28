These 2 Cities Say Goodbye For Good To TGI Fridays As 50 Locations Shut Down

If you're craving some potato skins and boneless buffalo wings from TGI Fridays you may want to get on that soon, as the famed chain restaurant has recently shut down 50 locations as rumors swirl that it could be headed toward bankruptcy. Once so culturally ubiquitous that it was parodied in movies like "Office Space" and "Waiting," Fridays has been falling apart since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, as diners have cut back on spending, and casual dining chains have been hit particularly hard. But even compared to other forlorn competitors like Red Lobster, TGI Fridays has had a rough few years, launching a menu overhaul in 2023 that included sushi and mocktails, losing four CEOs since 2023, and even having a planned acquisition fall though. And now, just within the past week, it appears the chain has shuttered dozens of faltering locations, including two cities, Columbus, Ohio and Buffalo, New York, which are losing their final Fridays locations.

Advertisement

It's unclear exactly where all the other closing stores are located as no official announcement was made, but reports indicate that multiple locations in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and California are part of the cut back. This marks a decline to 164 locations nationwide, which is down from 213 listed last week, and a full 50% drop from 329 locations in 2020. It's not hard to see why, as sales declined 15% in 2023 alone, and it appears TGI Fridays may be heading into bankruptcy in just a few weeks.