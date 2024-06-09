TGI Fridays Hopes Hotels Will Help It Grow

The hospitality industry grows and evolves in innovative ways, whether it's through restaurants, hotels, bars, travel, tourism, or other related segments. That's why a new dining approach by TGI Fridays, the well-known casual bar and grill chain famous for its classic potato skin appetizer, is hardly surprising. As part of the company's brand transformation strategy, the idea is to link new TGI Friday restaurants to existing hotels, particularly in travel-driven locations.

The concept is broadening this year with the new opening of a TGI Fridays inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Hollywood, California. The high-traffic location lies in close proximity to iconic tourist destinations. It's within walking distance of the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theatre, and Hollywood Bowl and just a few miles away from Universal Studios Hollywood. TGI Fridays hopes to tap into an existing tourism base while providing value and efficiency for the restaurant, the hotel, and the hospitality industry as a whole.

What makes this Hollywood restaurant stand out in TGI Friday's overhaul plans is that it represents a forward thrust toward utilizing existing space within a hotel. The concept cuts way down on costs for the chain and simultaneously revitalizes an under-performing restaurant venue already located inside the hotel. The goal is to reintroduce hotel guests to the fun TGI Fridays experience while also pulling in local community members for dine-in or take-out food. That's a twist on TGI Friday's earlier hotel liaisons, which took a decidedly different approach.