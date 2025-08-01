20 Iconic NYC Restaurants That Defined '90s Dining
Nostalgia for the 1990s is real. Those of an age who remember the wild ride that was the '90s know that themed restaurants were the places to be. We watched the decade-long rise of Starbucks (while wondering just why we were suddenly fine with spending so much on a single cup of coffee), and we got super excited about the fact that TV commercials were much less boring, thanks to some of the best beer ads ever created. The nation's restaurant landscape looked pretty different than it does today, and cities like New York were on the front lines of revolutionizing what '90s dining was.
With that in mind, we wanted to take a walk down memory lane and look at the places that defined the Big Apple's food scene in the '90s. The good news is that some of these places are still around today — albeit, in a slightly more modern form. The bad news? Many have closed. Still, these have all had a long-lasting influence.
Balthazar
Today, Balthazar is still lauded for being the place to go for the kind of brunch that is just as much about the atmosphere as it's about the food, and if it's steak frites, escargot, and cocktails you're looking for, this is the place. It's renowned for a busy, bustling atmosphere that invariably presents a brilliant cross-section of New York life, and when it opened in 1997, it was credited as overhauling what diners wanted.
When Keith McNally turned a warehouse into the wildly popular restaurant that has survived for decades, the idea was to capture the spirit of Paris and the soul of New York. What resulted was a fun and chaotic mix of people, and it opened to major criticism from those who lamented the move from more classic, formal French dining. The majority didn't listen to the critics, and it was a trendy hotspot that NYC didn't look back from.
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
Jimmy's Bronx Café and Jimmy's Uptown
Jimmy Rodriguez opened the 700-seat Jimmy's Bronx Café in 1993. The restaurant and nightclub serving Latin Caribbean cuisine and hosting some of the biggest acts in Latin music was a massive hit, and the go-to place for most of the Yankees. It was the place to see everyone from TV and movie stars to politicians and — on one memorable occasion — Fidel Castro.
Rodriguez eventually opened other restaurants, but his '90s-era ventures were credited with not only becoming the place to go when the rich and famous needed to be seen and make deals, they raised the profile of Latin cuisine and music. In the case of Jimmy's Uptown, it kicked off a rebirth and revitalization of the entire neighborhood, and both restaurants were wildly popular for about a decade. Jimmy's Bronx Café closed on the last day of 2003, and Uptown followed suit a few months later.
Café Tabac
Finding photos from Café Tabac is tough. For starters, this place was only around from 1993 to 1995, and not only was that long before today's selfie culture, but it was a time when many in the LGBTQ+ community didn't feel safe to be themselves in a public way. Café Tabac was a super-exclusive place for a long time, and that's mostly because word spread in a close-knit community.
Still, word did spread, and it wasn't uncommon to see Madonna and Queen Latifah hanging out at the salon, which originated the term "lesbian chic." Old-school stereotypes were out, women were claiming their identity, and while Sundays were reserved for more intimate gatherings, other days were the sort of days where you'd see Bono and Paul Simon performing, Dolly Parton stopping by on occasion, and supermodels occasionally getting in food fights.
Punjabi Grocery & Deli
Stop in to the unassuming little deli nestled under a green awning on E 1st Street today, and you'll be greeted by an array of incredible, delicious Punjabi food. One thing that definitely shouldn't be overlooked is how important this place was back in the 1990s, and what it gave to an entire section of the city: delicious food and a bathroom.
Kulwinder Singh took over the deli in 1994, and before that, he was a cab driver. He knew firsthand how difficult the life was, made more difficult by the impossibility of parking and the inaccessibility of bathrooms. So, he did something about it. The popularity of his friendly, welcoming deli allowed for upgrades, the installation of his own kitchen, and yes — another bathroom. The deli is still at the center of a close-knit community that still advocates on behalf of the city's professional cab drivers.
facebook.com/PunjabiGroceryDeli
(212) 533-3356
114 E 1st St, New York, NY 10009
Mesa Grill
Bobby Flay's favorite cuisine might be Italian, but it was that Southwest U.S. that was the inspiration for his Mesa Grill restaurants. When he opened the first Mesa Grill in 1991, he was 25 years old, doubting the staying power of this new "Food Network" thing, and initially, the restaurant was supposed to be a partnership with his father. The partnership didn't happen, but Mesa Grill did — and it introduced New York City to Southwestern flavors.
Mesa Grill was credited with Southwest flavors, ingredients, and dishes into New York's dining landscape, and it helped Flay become a superstar. We'd even argue that he's one of the reasons that the Food Network did ultimately thrive. So, what happened to Flay's Mesa Grill restaurants? His New York location closed in 2013, and the Las Vegas location closed in 2020.
Coffee Shop
The Union Square West restaurant known as Coffee Shop has a name that's perhaps deceptively simple. When it opened in 1990, it was staffed by models and the not-yet-famous, including future stars like Laverne Cox and Maya Rudolph. Sure, it was an ultra-exclusive place where celebrities got preferential treatment, but it introduced some ideas that were pretty groundbreaking at the time.
Some former servers note that it was the first place they'd worked where touching the staff was an inexcusable offense, and hosts often doubled as bouncers. It was also known for cocktails, and is credited for largely bringing Brazil's national drink, Caipirinha, to the city — and for serving great coffee. Finally, this is also one of the places that pioneered the idea of sourcing ultra-fresh, ultra-local fruits and veg from nearby farmer's markets, offering freshly-squeezed juices, serving breakfast all day, and was one of the early places to embrace kale. Sadly, it closed in 2018.
Gotham Bar & Grill
For decades, Gotham Bar & Grill was synonymous with its head chef, Alfred Portale (pictured). It was Portale who showed up in 1985 and overhauled what had previously been a rather haphazardly-designed restaurant that was still trying to find its feet after a year of being open. He turned it into a place that captured the energetic vibes and possibility inherent in New York.
Along the way, the French-trained chef designed a menu around partnerships he established with different farms, and those menus changed based on what was in-season and fresh. Seasonal menus and farm-fresh food might be expected today, but in the late '80s and early '90s? Not so much. Unfortunately, Gotham Bar & Grill didn't have a happy ending. After a brief closure in 2020, the restaurant reopened. In 2024, $45,000 was stolen in a cyberattack, and it meant a final, permanent closure.
Tom's Restaurant and The Original Soupman
The 1990s was defined by sitcoms, and there's no denying the fact that "Seinfeld" was one of the biggest. The show has inspired everything from a Festivus-related Ben & Jerry's flavor to limited-time coffee blends from Bean Box, and while you might not be able to get those things anymore, you can still go to Tom's Restaurant. Interestingly, it might be one of the most famous restaurants in the city, thanks to Seinfeld's vast, long-lasting popularity — but it was only the outside that was used in the show.
The feel is very accurate, though, and this is a place with a straight-talking diner owner and a group of regulars — some of whom eat almost every meal there. Sound familiar? If the answer is in the affirmative, don't worry, we're not done yet. We also have to give a shout-out to The Original Soup Man, which inspired one of the show's most famous episodes. And yes, it's still serving up some seriously outstanding jambalaya and lobster bisque.
(212) 864-6137
2880 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
(212) 956-0900
259A West 55th St, New York, NY 10019
Lot 61
As much as the 1990s was defined by food trends like grilled fish, white chocolate everything, and molten lava cake on every dessert menu, there was also the music and the club scenes. In 1998, Amy Sacco (right) opened Lot 61 in West Chelsea, and it redefined what the city's night life could be.
It was inspired by Sacco's own ideas on what clubs should be, which included a full menu, 61 different types of martinis, and stage shows featuring any and every kind of act you can imagine. Stories of Lot 61 sound like they're something out of a movie, and feature names from Jerry Seinfeld and John Goodman to Marilyn Manson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Sacco has since opened more venues, but Lot 61 closed in 2005.
Nobu
Back in 1989, Nobu Matsuhisa had already been experimenting with his unique brand of Japanese fusion when he happened to serve Robert DeNiro. DeNiro was so impressed that he pitched the idea of opening a restaurant in New York, and after some hesitation, well, the rest is history. Today, Nobu's Downtown location is in a historic building in the Financial District, although the original closed in 2017.
The 150-seat Tribeca restaurant was a massive success, and Nobu is often credited with raising the profile of Japanese cuisine. Not only was New York entranced by offerings of ultra-fresh fish and sushi prepared with the careful perfection of a master, but he has managed to repeat that phenomenon again and again.
Union Square Café
New York City's dining scene pre-1990s was a very different thing. Imagine formality, pressure to use the correct cutlery, and staff that served customers with all the stiffness of a Victorian-era butler. Union Square Caé is one of those restaurants that's celebrated for ushering in a more casual experience, and thanks to this Danny Meyer-led establishment, menus started to change, too.
Today, the idea of restaurants focusing on dishes made with locally-sourced, in-season ingredients served by friendly staff is the norm. Originally located on East 16th St. in Manhattan (that featured image is the original location, circa 1985), it has since moved, but is lauded for retaining the welcoming atmosphere that made it so special in the first place.
(212) 243-4020
101 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003
Alison on Dominick
Alison on Dominick opened in 1989 and closed in 2002, after failing to recover from the widespread difficulties visited on the city after 9/11. In the intervening years, the relatively small restaurant — with seating for just 52 people — defined what a romantic dinner in New York City could and should be.
Founder Alison Price Becker (pictured) recruited chef Tom Valenti from Gotham Bar & Grill, and they created a pretty unique menu that took cheap cuts of meat — including things like lamb shanks and tripe — and elevated it into something elegant, refined, classy, and expensive ... while still being hearty and downright delicious. Lamb shanks in particular weren't really a thing until Valenti insisted on adding them to the menu, and the restaurant proved that lesser-known cuts could shine.
Gramercy Tavern
Danny Meyer started with Union Square Café and followed that with Gramercy Tavern in 1994, and the same principles were at play here: Serve delicious, seasonal food, partner with local producers, and welcome customers as if they're family. Gramercy Tavern has amassed enough awards to fill a very large book, and speaking of books, yes, it's in the Michelin Guide with a one-star rating it's kept since 2006.
In addition to promoting Meyer's signature belief in marrying fine dining and casual comfort, Gramercy Tavern is also the poster child for New York's resilience. Starting out with low ratings and criticism, Meyer and his team overhauled the way they do things and created a New York icon.
(212) 477-0777
42 East 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Aquavit
The story of Aquavit is entwined with Marcus Samuelsson. Samuelsson worked there briefly in 1991 and returned to be appointed head chef in 1994. Consider this: Not only was he just 23 years old, but seven years prior, his application to McDonald's was rejected.
That rejection was said to be racially motivated, and Samuelsson later spoke on the significance of his head chef role, ushering in some much-needed change. He told the LA Times, "In cooking, everyone knew Black people cooked and served, they just didn't have the title of chef." Once he was at the helm of Aquavit, he was lauded for introducing a unique blend of Swedish and French cuisine, with the delicacy of European presentation updated for the modern dining-scape.
(212) 307-7311
65 East 55th St, New York, NY 10022
Planet Hollywood
When Planet Hollywood originally opened, it was a huge deal. It's easy to see how customers were not only enamoured by the idea of dining at the restaurant endorsed by all our favorite stars, but seeing some pretty neat movie props and costumes along the way.
Inspired by the success of the Hard Rock Cafe, Planet Hollywood was backed by stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone. When it opened in 1991, it was immediately celebrated for putting fun back into the restaurant scene. Other themed restaurants that dominated the decade soon followed, but — like many others — the OG Planet Hollywood closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moomba
Moomba was perhaps the most well-known venue that filled something of a very niche place: Stars wanted a place to experience all the fun energy that New York's nightlife had to offer, but the chaotic club scene had gotten tedious. That's where Moomba came in with private rooms and a reputation for exclusivity that made it — briefly — a huge deal, and it was Leonardo DiCaprio who was ultimately most associated with the West Village nightclub and restaurant.
It was a complicated era in New York, when Rudy Giuliani started cracking down on venues — including resurrecting a law that said if there was dancing at a club, that club needed to have a cabaret license. Places like Moomba filled the void, but it closed unexpectedly in 2001.
Jean-Georges
Jean-Georges Vongerichten grew up in Alsace, in a family that worked in the coal industry. He first fell in love with cooking — and laid the foundations of a dedication to reliable, local sourcing and hearty, delicious meals — serving lunch to the men working on the coal barges. When he made the move to New York in the 1980s, he realized there was a niche that needed filling: Workers here, too, needed an incredible lunch served in a relatively short lunch hour.
Vongerichten has since built a restaurant empire. That includes Jean-Georges, which opened in 1997 and is still lauded as one of the best places to get not just a lunch, but the kind of lunch that's being served from a restaurant that has two Michelin stars.
(212) 299-3900
1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
Le Bernardin
Chef Eric Ripert has given a lot of advice on seafood, including what to look for when you're picking out fish. And he absolutely knows what he's talking about, as the award-winning chef that's been heading up La Bernardin since the 1990s.
Opening in 1986 and having Ripert join in 1994, La Bernardin achieved and maintained a reputation for being everything a seafood restaurant should be. With a focus on freshness and simplicity that focused on the flavors of the fish itself rather than hiding those flavors beneath something else, La Bernardin wrote the book on elegance, sophistication, and honoring quality ingredients.
(212) 554-1515
155 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Le Cirque 2000
Le Cirque 2000 officially closed at the end of 2004, and although it was revitalized and reborn several times before finally and permanently closing in 2018, it's possible to argue that it never really captured the heyday of the 1980s and '90s. When the rich and famous needed to go to lunch with other rich and famous people, they headed to Le Cirque. The restaurant's over-the-top, circus-inspired decor was said to be a shining example of New York City's glamorous excess, where Henry Kissinger hid crème brûlée behind the bar, Frank Zappa was required to wear a house tie, and socialites ordered others removed for being too loud.
When Le Cirque moved in 1997, it became Le Cirque 2000. The same decadence and opulence was there, but as the real estate market and the domain of those clients shifted, so did tastes — and Le Cirque's unique appeal just couldn't keep up.
Tabla
There are a lot of truly stellar Indian restaurants in New York City today, and one thing that they all have in common is that they owe a lot to one of the Big Apple's first: Tabla. Tabla may have closed in 2010 — a casualty of recession — but the memory of it and the food prepared by Chef Floyd Cardoz still lives on.
Before Tabla welcomed customers to a menu that celebrated authentic dishes that many had never heard of, much less tried before, Indian cuisine was fairly one-dimensional and westernized. Tabla leaned into regional specialties and a rich culinary heritage that changed the way New Yorkers — and Americans — thought of Indian food. Although Tabla is gone, it's certainly not forgotten, and leaving a legacy that lives on in others is, perhaps, one of the finest things anyone can hope to accomplish in their lifetime.