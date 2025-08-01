20 Iconic NYC Restaurants That Defined '90s Dining

Nostalgia for the 1990s is real. Those of an age who remember the wild ride that was the '90s know that themed restaurants were the places to be. We watched the decade-long rise of Starbucks (while wondering just why we were suddenly fine with spending so much on a single cup of coffee), and we got super excited about the fact that TV commercials were much less boring, thanks to some of the best beer ads ever created. The nation's restaurant landscape looked pretty different than it does today, and cities like New York were on the front lines of revolutionizing what '90s dining was.

With that in mind, we wanted to take a walk down memory lane and look at the places that defined the Big Apple's food scene in the '90s. The good news is that some of these places are still around today — albeit, in a slightly more modern form. The bad news? Many have closed. Still, these have all had a long-lasting influence.