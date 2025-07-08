Bobby Flay's Favorite Cuisine Probably Won't Surprise You
Celebrity chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and acclaimed restaurateur Bobby Flay has been in the public eye for decades. With trendsetting appearances on hit shows like "Iron Chef," "Chopped," his own "Beat Bobby Flay," and much more, he's become known for his exceptional culinary talent, a warm and charming personality, and his intense love of food. Flay has dabbled in all kinds of culinary adventures throughout his long career, from burgers to classic French cuisine, to even gourmet cat food. But when it comes to a favorite cuisine, the New York City native is very open about his love of Italian food, in particular. So much so, that you may have thought that the Irish-American chef is Italian himself.
Flay moved to Italy for a short period of time to fully immerse himself in the food culture there. He returned to spend over a month traveling throughout Italy with fellow celebrity chef Giada De Laurentis for the limited series "Bobby and Giada in Italy." The documentary series showcased Flay's passion for Italian cuisine and took viewers on a journey through the beautiful Italian landscape featuring picturesque nature, rich culture, and delicious eats. Flay has continued to spend time in Italy since filming the show, even sharing that his favorite go-to sandwich comes from a shop in Rome called La Vita è Un Mozzico.
He even has his own Italian restaurant
In a sincere act of affection for Italian food, Flay opened his own Italian restaurant, Amalfi, in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The restaurant, which opened in May of 2021, is inspired by Flay's various travels throughout Italy as well as his love for Mediterranean cuisine. The concept focuses on fresh fish and seafood (there's even a skilled fishmonger on site), with nods to classic Italian fare through dishes like chicken parmigiano, burrata, crispy artichokes, and a stacked lineup of pastas on the menu. Flay said in a blurb on his website introducing Amalfi, "Italy has stolen my heart and soul ... and I'm pretty happy about it."
Flay makes it clear that his love of Italian food is more than just a business venture for him. When we got the chance to interview Flay back in 2016, he shared with us that the two best meals he had eaten in the past year were both from Italian restaurants — one called Via Carota in New York City, and another called Spartina in Los Angeles that has since closed. And when asked what dish every young chef should have in their arsenal, his answer was two classic Italian dishes, risotto and pasta. From his personal travels to press interviews to new restaurants, Flay often puts his love for all things Italian front and center.