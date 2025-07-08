Bobby Flay's Favorite Cuisine Probably Won't Surprise You

Celebrity chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and acclaimed restaurateur Bobby Flay has been in the public eye for decades. With trendsetting appearances on hit shows like "Iron Chef," "Chopped," his own "Beat Bobby Flay," and much more, he's become known for his exceptional culinary talent, a warm and charming personality, and his intense love of food. Flay has dabbled in all kinds of culinary adventures throughout his long career, from burgers to classic French cuisine, to even gourmet cat food. But when it comes to a favorite cuisine, the New York City native is very open about his love of Italian food, in particular. So much so, that you may have thought that the Irish-American chef is Italian himself.

Flay moved to Italy for a short period of time to fully immerse himself in the food culture there. He returned to spend over a month traveling throughout Italy with fellow celebrity chef Giada De Laurentis for the limited series "Bobby and Giada in Italy." The documentary series showcased Flay's passion for Italian cuisine and took viewers on a journey through the beautiful Italian landscape featuring picturesque nature, rich culture, and delicious eats. Flay has continued to spend time in Italy since filming the show, even sharing that his favorite go-to sandwich comes from a shop in Rome called La Vita è Un Mozzico.