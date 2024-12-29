The Rome Eatery Where Bobby Flay Gets 'The Perfect Italian Sandwich'

Bobby Flay can't get enough of the sandwiches served at La Vita è un Mozzico in Rome. It is the kind of spot where you need to take a ticket and wait your turn to order, but once your number is called, a selection of cured meats and cheeses await your made-to-order special. "Run, don't walk," says Flay in an Instagram Reel, gushing over flavorful, tender, and fatty pork meat that is crispy to the touch.

Served on pizza bianca, which Flay describes as a "white pizza bread," and pressed to order, porchetta sandwiches can be layered with stracciatella and pesto in what Flay crowns the perfect Italian sandwich. He's not alone in the description. Other visitors have described the sandwiches coming out of La Vita è un Mozzico as the best in Rome and a life-changing meal. Lines start forming at 10 in the morning, however, and should you visit in person, you won't find a menu. Ingredients are weighed separately and sandwiches are custom-made according to your choice of meats, cheeses like mozzarella and pecorino, sauces and condiments, and vegetables like sun-dried tomatoes.