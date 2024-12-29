The Rome Eatery Where Bobby Flay Gets 'The Perfect Italian Sandwich'
Bobby Flay can't get enough of the sandwiches served at La Vita è un Mozzico in Rome. It is the kind of spot where you need to take a ticket and wait your turn to order, but once your number is called, a selection of cured meats and cheeses await your made-to-order special. "Run, don't walk," says Flay in an Instagram Reel, gushing over flavorful, tender, and fatty pork meat that is crispy to the touch.
Served on pizza bianca, which Flay describes as a "white pizza bread," and pressed to order, porchetta sandwiches can be layered with stracciatella and pesto in what Flay crowns the perfect Italian sandwich. He's not alone in the description. Other visitors have described the sandwiches coming out of La Vita è un Mozzico as the best in Rome and a life-changing meal. Lines start forming at 10 in the morning, however, and should you visit in person, you won't find a menu. Ingredients are weighed separately and sandwiches are custom-made according to your choice of meats, cheeses like mozzarella and pecorino, sauces and condiments, and vegetables like sun-dried tomatoes.
Invite a taste of Rome into your kitchen
Some visitors have waited the better part of an hour for their chance to tuck into one of these beauties, but others have mentioned that even when the line is long, it moves quickly and the end result is worth the required patience. If the pieces of pork are too fatty for your liking, the sandwich makers at La Vita è un Mozzico can slice up turkey and various hams, and the special spot also sells a lineup of wine and beer to help you wash down your order.
If a visit to Italy isn't in your future, borrow inspiration from Flay's recommendations and make your own porchetta at home. Customize your sandwich to your liking by freshening up the recipe with arugula or greens or by making an Asian-style porchetta sandwich. This kind of packed lunch is sure to make colleagues envious during the office break, and the satisfying dish not only makes for a filling lunch but can also be just the menu item to add some spark to midweek dinners.