The 3 Distinct Italian Foods That All Share The Name Stracciatella

When you hear the word "stracciatella," which Italian dish comes to mind first? A term with many meanings, stracciatella actually lends its name to a host of drool-worthy delights — three to be exact. On the savory side, stracciatella can describe a nourishingly hearty soup. It can also denote a fabulously creamy cheese. Or, stracciatella is even the term reserved for a decadent ice cream flavor. The question is, why do all these distinctly different foods all bear the exact same name?

Though diverse, all three do share one commonality. Stracciatella soup, stracciatella cheese, and stracciatella gelato are all named after the Italian word for "little rags". Stracciatella, which stems from the verb "stracciare" (to tear), proves to be an especially apt term for this trio as each is crafted in a way that leads it to have a ripped or torn appearance. Yet, in spite of this shared characteristic, each iteration of stracciatella is still totally unique. Spanning various timelines and regions, the history and diffusion of stracciatella and all of its forms is complex, but that's also what makes it worth exploring.