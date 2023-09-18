The Easy Way To Temper The Richness Of A Porchetta Sandwich

When it comes to Italian meats, salami, prosciutto, and mortadella tend to step into the spotlight. However, porchetta — a flavorful and fatty iteration of roasted pork — is just as deserving of attention. Thanks to its rich flavor and thick, tender, sandwich-ready texture, it's the perfect filling for the fluffiest of rolls. Yet in making a porchetta sandwich for yourself, you'll want to add more than just the meat. Extra ingredients — namely, vegetables — allow for balance and help counteract the richness of the Italian staple.

As for what kinds of vegetables work best, you can't go wrong with arugula or, really, any kind of green. Take a hint from this roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich, and add some leafy veggies to the mix. Hello, spinach. Likewise, microgreens are a great option; they not only balance out your flavors, but also enhance the texture of your sandwich by introducing an element of crispness alongside your tender meat. Meanwhile, peppers and caramelized onions bring yet another flavor profile that cuts through porchetta's richness.

Ultimately, any of these additions make for a well-rounded porchetta sandwich, and balance out the taste and texture of your meat. The reason these veggies work so well circles back to the composition of your pork.