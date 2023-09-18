The Easy Way To Temper The Richness Of A Porchetta Sandwich
When it comes to Italian meats, salami, prosciutto, and mortadella tend to step into the spotlight. However, porchetta — a flavorful and fatty iteration of roasted pork — is just as deserving of attention. Thanks to its rich flavor and thick, tender, sandwich-ready texture, it's the perfect filling for the fluffiest of rolls. Yet in making a porchetta sandwich for yourself, you'll want to add more than just the meat. Extra ingredients — namely, vegetables — allow for balance and help counteract the richness of the Italian staple.
As for what kinds of vegetables work best, you can't go wrong with arugula or, really, any kind of green. Take a hint from this roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich, and add some leafy veggies to the mix. Hello, spinach. Likewise, microgreens are a great option; they not only balance out your flavors, but also enhance the texture of your sandwich by introducing an element of crispness alongside your tender meat. Meanwhile, peppers and caramelized onions bring yet another flavor profile that cuts through porchetta's richness.
Ultimately, any of these additions make for a well-rounded porchetta sandwich, and balance out the taste and texture of your meat. The reason these veggies work so well circles back to the composition of your pork.
Add some greens to cut through rich, flavorful porchetta
The reason vegetables complement porchetta in Italian sandwiches is because of the meat itself. Porchetta is ultra-savory and complex; it's tender, flavorful, and juicy, which means it packs a lot of punch for just one meat. The best porchetta also comes with a crispy skin, so it truly offers a little bit of everything. However, these characteristics mean porchetta is also a fatty meat, typically made from the most prized part of the pig: pork belly. As such, it's plenty powerful and calls for a few extra vegetables to truly shine. Once you pile them on, your sandwich is good to go.
Granted, finding porchetta can prove challenging, particularly if you're in the United States. So, if trying your local grocery store proves fruitless or you lack access to an Italian deli, why not make it at home with pork shoulder, herbs, fennel, spices, and vegetables? A porchetta sandwich is one of the best — and most delicious — ways to bring the flavors of Italy to the palms of your hands.