What Happened To Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill Restaurants?

Restauranteur, celebrity chef, and Food Network star Bobby Flay burst onto the restaurant scene in the 80s and his culinary resume has only gotten larger, and more impressive since. Only seven years after graduating from the French Culinary Institute, as part of the inaugural class, Flay opened up his own restaurant, the Mesa Grill, in New York City. With inventive Southwestern dishes like blue corn pancakes, ancho chile-honey glazed salmon, and goat cheese "queso fundido," Mesa Grill eventually grew beyond its New York borders, with Flay opening up a second location inside Ceasar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, and then a third in the Bahamas shortly thereafter. Four years after opening his Mesa Grill Vegas outpost, Flay's restaurant won an elusive Michelin star, cementing his reputation as a culinary whiz kid.

If you're hoping to get a taste of Flay's award-winning Southwestern cuisine, you're out of luck, because all locations of Mesa Grill restaurants have since closed. Flay's original, career-launching Mesa Grill in New York City closed in 2013, after two decades of serving prickly pear margaritas to the masses. According to reports, the closure of Flay's Union Square Mesa location was due to leasing issues, but further reasoning was never revealed. Flay's Bahamian location quietly closed in August of 2015, 8 years after opening, much to the chagrin of hungry fans, and the Mesa Grill Vegas location was closed to make room for his new concept, Amalfi by Bobby Flay.