The Fish Bobby Flay Never Orders At Restaurants

Bobby Flay wears many hats, but lover of this particular fish is not one of them. That's right — the chef has made it clear that cod is not on his list of favorite fish. He once told PopSugar, "It just doesn't taste like anything, so I don't bother." Flay's culinary career spans decades, during which he has become a celebrated chef and television personality. But in dismissing cod, he's missing out on some truly iconic dishes. Take fish and chips, for example — a British classic where the delicate, flaky cod is encased in a crisp, golden batter, paired perfectly with tartar sauce and malt vinegar. In New England, baked cod with a breadcrumb and herb crust is a staple comfort food, often served with buttery mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables.

Cod's mild flavor also makes it the perfect partner for rich, savory sauces like lemon garlic butter, giving it a zesty finish. And let's not forget about Portuguese bacalhau — salted cod is a staple of Portuguese cuisine, prepared in countless ways, from casseroles to croquettes. In these dishes, cod shines as a blank canvas, absorbing the seasonings, herbs, and dressings. While Flay might skip the cod on a restaurant menu, millions of food lovers know cod can transform into a delicious masterpiece when prepared with care.