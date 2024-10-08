The Fish Bobby Flay Never Orders At Restaurants
Bobby Flay wears many hats, but lover of this particular fish is not one of them. That's right — the chef has made it clear that cod is not on his list of favorite fish. He once told PopSugar, "It just doesn't taste like anything, so I don't bother." Flay's culinary career spans decades, during which he has become a celebrated chef and television personality. But in dismissing cod, he's missing out on some truly iconic dishes. Take fish and chips, for example — a British classic where the delicate, flaky cod is encased in a crisp, golden batter, paired perfectly with tartar sauce and malt vinegar. In New England, baked cod with a breadcrumb and herb crust is a staple comfort food, often served with buttery mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables.
Cod's mild flavor also makes it the perfect partner for rich, savory sauces like lemon garlic butter, giving it a zesty finish. And let's not forget about Portuguese bacalhau — salted cod is a staple of Portuguese cuisine, prepared in countless ways, from casseroles to croquettes. In these dishes, cod shines as a blank canvas, absorbing the seasonings, herbs, and dressings. While Flay might skip the cod on a restaurant menu, millions of food lovers know cod can transform into a delicious masterpiece when prepared with care.
Bobby Flay's seafood preferences
Even though cod may not ever be on Bobby Flay's plate, his love for seafood is reflected in many of his robust dishes. Maybe he prefers fish with a stronger presence on the palate, like salmon, which he expertly pairs with vibrant, smoky sauces such as his famous chipotle-honey glaze. He also has a knack for preparing grilled trout almondine, a dish that perfectly showcases his culinary style with its bright citrus notes and crunchy almonds.
Another signature dish that unveils his seafood prowess is his grilled fish tacos with vera cruz salsa, featuring halibut expertly coated in spices and complimented by a lively medley of grilled tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, and fresh herbs. Flay also likes snapper and sea bass, which offer a delicate but distinct essence that can be brought to life with his signature rub for fish, highlighting a blend of ancho chile powder, cinnamon, cumin, salt, brown sugar, and black pepper.
These fish are known for their ability to stand up to the bold, layered flavors Flay is famous for — whether he's grilling them or serving them with a fresh, tangy salsa. From Flay's perspective, maybe cod's mildness simply can't compete with the more hearty, meaty textures and tastes of these other fish. His culinary philosophy leans toward exciting, complex qualities, which is maybe why cod doesn't make the cut in his kitchen.