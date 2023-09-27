Why Bobby Flay Opts For A Chunky Tomato Sauce For Pasta

Bobby Flay may seem like an all-around cooking guru, and of course he is, but one of his biggest passions is Italian food. As a lover of all things Italy, Flay has spent years traveling around the Mediterranean food mecca, specifically the Amalfi Coast, which served as the inspiration for his first Italian restaurant, Amalfi, in Las Vegas. He even hosted a Food Network travel show with Italian cooking star Giada De Laurentiis where they traveled through Rome and Tuscany together. Needless to say, the man knows his pasta and takes it very seriously.

Flay has plenty of opinions on sauce, from being okay with putting a little sugar in it to maintain the tomatoes' acidity to shortening the cooking time to keep the fruits bright and fresh, and one key for him is keeping his sauce chunky to add texture. "I want my tomato sauce to have rusticity and chunkiness because it adds contrast and texture to the final dish," said Flay during a demonstration with Food & Wine in Aspen.

The chef likes to do this by crushing the contents of a 28-ounce can of San Marzano tomatoes with a potato masher, although it's perfectly easy to just use your hands as well. While smooth tomato sauce can be plenty tasty, it's extra work and mess to break out a food processor or blender to purée it, and chunky tomato sauce has a true home-cooked feel with just as much flavor.