The Decade That Changed Everything For Starbucks

With over 32,000 stores in 80 different countries, it's safe to say that most of us have probably visited a Starbucks at least once in our lives. The Seattle-based coffee chain has become a global powerhouse since opening its first location in 1971, serving millions of customers every day. However, things weren't always so crazy for this coffee chain. In fact, it actually wasn't until the 1990s that Starbucks began to turn into the mega-brand we know and love today.

After operating a lone coffeehouse in Pike Place Market for 10 years, Starbucks was taken under the wing of former CEO Howard Schultz. Schultz left Starbucks for another company in 1985, but after his return, he helped it grow into an international chain. The brand entered the Japanese market in 1996 and then the European and Chinese markets in 1998 and 1999, respectively, pushing Starbucks to greater heights.

The growth rate during this decade was rapid, to say the least. Starbucks had just 84 stores open in 1990, and by 1999, there were over 2,290 in operation. From there, the company expanded its headquarters in 1990, opened two new roasting plants in 1993 and 1995, unveiled its first drive-thru in 1994, and went public on the U.S. stock exchange in 1992. For Starbucks in the '90s, business was booming — but it wasn't just the global expansion that skyrocketed the brand's popularity.