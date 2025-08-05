How Friendly's Beat Bankruptcy Twice And Avoided Total Failure

Friendly's is an American icon. Its 90 year stint in the restaurant business has cemented the chain as an industry elder. With two near misses, aka bankruptcies, rather than closing down shop, the resilient restaurant pivoted. Friendly's defied the odds, remaining afloat by integrating change — that is, by partnering with notable names in the food and beverage universe. Selling its Retail Ice Cream and Manufacturing business to Dean Foods Company in 2016 gave Friendly's a new life. Dean Foods Company, a Dallas-based milk and dairy producer, helped recover lost profits by leveraging retail sales of Friendly's packaged ice cream and dessert products, which had risen 105% since 2011.

Dean's expertise in direct-to-store distribution launched Friendly's into supermarkets, and consumers ate it up! While its retail operations expanded, the chain's 260 franchises remained under the management customers had grown to love — albeit with new menu options and drive-thru windows. "Dean Foods possesses the growth capabilities and expertise to take the Friendly's retail ice cream business to the next level of its meteoric rise," said John Maguire, then-CEO of FIC Restaurants, in a 2016 press release. The revamp efforts saw Friendly's into its next era — that is, until 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, restaurants were especially affected, including Friendly's. The chain filed for bankruptcy again and was acquired by Brix Holdings in 2021. Brix was an experienced liaison, a restaurant franchiser that encompassed Red Mango Yogurt Café, Souper Salad, Humble Donut Co., and Pizza Jukebox. Adding Friendly's to its squad, Brix plans to expand franchises into Texas, as well as Orlando. Reviving the brand through remodels, menu edits, and modern marketing strategies – including a Jonas Brothers collaboration – Brix was the life preserver Friendly's needed.