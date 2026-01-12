10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using Food Delivery Apps

On busy weeknights when you just don't feel like making a whole meal from scratch, food delivery can start to look like an attractive option. Not only do you not have to cook, but choosing this option means that you don't even need to go pick up your food — instead, it'll be delivered right to your door. Sure, it can be pricey, so you may not want to do it often, but there are times when food delivery really does seem like the best way to get food on the table with as little fuss as possible.

But even if you find yourself ordering food delivery on a somewhat regular basis, there's still probably a good chance that you're making some mistakes. You may be paying more than you need to, or perhaps you aren't doing what you can to make your driver's life easier. That's why we're outlining some of the most common mistakes people make when using food delivery apps, so you can ensure that you know how to order your next meal like a pro.