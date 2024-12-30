15 Foods You Should Never Get Delivered, According To A Pro

Although food delivery services have been around in the U.S. since the 1800s, they've exploded in scale and popularity over the last decade or so. Technological advancements have given us a plethora of mobile apps that allow us to place instant orders with our favorite restaurants. Many workers have been pushed into a gig economy, taking on roles as freelance delivery drivers to increase their income. Then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants struggling to survive, many began offering delivery services to stay afloat. There are no signs of things slowing down either, with driverless UberEats cars and automated DoorDash drones on the horizon. Once, food delivery was usually limited to things like pizza or Chinese takeout. Now, it's hard to think of a food that you can't order straight to your doorstep. However, just because you can get a dish delivered doesn't mean you should.

Aside from being a heavy user of food delivery apps during the pandemic, I also have first-hand experience from the restaurants' perspective. I've worked at many places that offered typical takeaway fare and managed a venue that had to transform its business model to offer food delivery during lockdowns. So, trust me — there are some things that aren't worth getting delivered. It doesn't matter how they're packaged, how fast they arrive, or how careful your driver is — you should never order these food items for delivery. You're better off dining out or making them at home.